Baba Vanga Warned Long Ago! Shocking 2026 Predictions Now Coming to Light

With 2026 approaching, there’s a lot of curiosity around how the next year will go. People who believe in astrology and prophecy have turned to Baba Vanga to know more about the future. For those who don’t know her, she was a prophet from Bulgaria who was blind from birth.

However, that didn’t affect her ability; rather, she spent most of her life accurately predicting future events and what the fate of humanity would look like.

Since her death, many of her prophecies have come true, and the interest in her life’s work has grown with time. Interestingly, her accurate predictions surprised the world so much that during Soviet rule, political leaders even sought her counsel on geopolitics. Baba Vanga also predicted that in the current decade, there’s a chance of many of the world’s cities witnessing large-scale droughts and water shortages. In 2022, Britain was truly hit by something like that, marking its driest July since 1935.

‘AI Takeover’ To ‘Alien Contact’, Are We Syncing To Baba Vanga’s World? Shocking 2026 Predictions Baba Vanga made serious predictions for 2025, but now, her forecasts for 2026 are starting to surface, and they are even more alarming. People have always been fascinated by what… pic.twitter.com/OAG2R4YLTT — Deborah (@Deborah07849071) August 6, 2025

She also predicted 9/11, which earned her a high spot in the world of prophets. So, if you are one of those mystic-fanatics, it would be interesting to deep dive into what Vanga said about 2026.

Above all, next year is going to be very eventful, according to the prophet. However, most of these events could be negative. The only positive prediction she made was that in the year 2026, humanity could be contacted by an extraterrestrial civilization. According to Sky History, this contact could happen in November, when a large spacecraft from a different civilization could approach earth.

Baba Vanga had made very accurate predictions in the past when it came to natural disasters. Although she never specified the exact locations, the world could experience a combination of extreme weather, earthquakes, and catastrophic volcanic eruptions next year.

Vanga’s prediction for 2026 also highlights that the geopolitical climate could get hotter, with international disputes reaching a new level of intensity. Many believe that she is leaning towards a rhetoric World War III theory.

Baba Vanga also predicted: *In 2026, Maryland will once again have a large budget deficit. *In 2027, Maryland’s far left democrat delegation in statehouse proposes a “breath tax”. *In 2030, after seeing record population loss, Maryland proposed a wall on its southern border. pic.twitter.com/ywD6b4NBcX — Greg (@SoundMoneyG) April 1, 2025

Vanga also makes predictions for AI in 2026. According to her, who did not really get to experience the artificial intelligence at her time, it could have “gone too far” in terms of ethics. Although she does not specify AI, her prediction mentions an advancement that everyone is interested in.

The prophet also predicted some financial disruptions, which had come true in the past as well. She also predicted that humans would expand their space adventure, turning their attention to planet Venus. Vanga also predicted before her death that by 2046, human could have access to synthetic organs in emergency scenarios that could save their lives. Although 2046 is still going to be 20 years away, next year, 2026, might just be the start towards that advancement.