Awkward Throwback Photo Shows Alina Habba Has Been Vying for Donald Trump’s Attention for Years

As Alina Habba continues to solidify her place among President-elect Donald Trump’s closest allies, her reputation as an attention-seeker also gets cemented. A resurfaced photo that she posted on her Instagram in October 2022, proves her long-standing desire for recognition within Donald’s inner circle. The photo, taken aboard Donald’s private jet, shows Habba with her arms and legs crossed, head tilted, and lips pursed; her gaze fixed on the camera while Donald stood nearby, mid-conversation.

This throwback image is just one example of Habba’s larger pattern of behavior. According to The List, a similar recent post from August 2024 also showed her clamoring for the spotlight. In the said photo, she imitated Donald’s signature thumbs-up pose during a campaign event. In another photo from 2023, she shared a more personal moment with the Republican leader at her birthday celebration. “The man golfed, went to Texas, crushed his speech, and still made time to make sure I had birthday cake,” she captioned the post.

In light of the same, Habba has faced her fair share of criticism. Her attempts to maintain proximity to Donald have been described as over-the-top, with many questioning her motivations. Speculation about her relationship with Donald has also fueled rumors of a rivalry with Melania Trump, though some observers suggest the two women share a closer bond than it appears. Still, Habba’s public transformation, including her increasingly Melania-esque appearance, has only added to the intrigue. According to Nicki Swift, Habba's hairstyle, wardrobe, and demeanor seem to mirror Melania’s signature style, sparking theories that she’s consciously emulating the soon-to-be First Lady.

Great pic of Trump and Melania. Oh wait, that would be Alina Habba who is now by Trump's side 24 / 7. So where is Melania?

Even as her legal track record raises eyebrows, Habba remains one of Donald's most trusted attorneys. Her involvement in high-profile cases, including the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial and New York fraud proceedings, has not gone unnoticed—though the outcomes have often been less than favorable for Donald. Despite these setbacks, she continues to act as his legal spokesperson and advisor, frequently appearing on television to defend him. In April 2024, during Donald's New York hush money trial, she told The Benny Show, “I plan, for the next six weeks, to truly just be spitting the truth and giving people facts they may not be hearing while he’s in court.”

Additionally, in November 2024, Habba was reportedly a leading candidate to become Donald's press secretary. However, she publicly declined the role, stating on X (formerly Twitter), "While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering. Although I love screaming from a podium, I will be better served in other capacities."

WE THE…

Habba’s connection to Donald extends beyond her professional role, with her social circle also playing a part in her rise within the President-elect’s orbit. She and her close friend Siggy Flicker, a former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, have become regular fixtures at Donald's events. During his 2024 presidential campaign, the two were even seen celebrating his victory to the tune of Natasha Owens’ 'Trump Won,' enthusiastically singing and dancing alongside Donald himself.