Avril Lavigne’s Luxurious $12 Million Malibu Zuma Beach Home Pops up for Sale

Avril Lavigne has recently listed her stunning oceanfront contemporary mansion in Malibu, California, for $11.995 million. The property is situated on a private bluff top, nestled within a secluded neighborhood enclave high above Malibu’s famed Zuma Beach. According to the listing with Coldwell Banker Realty, the 3,455-square-foot home comes with “incredible unobstructed ocean and coastline views,” and modern amenities for entertainment, reports Mansion Global.

According to Dirt, the Complicated singer purchased the 3,455-square-foot property in October 2020 for an estimated $7.8 million. The classic architecture was originally constructed in the late 1960s and then extensively renovated before Lavigne’s purchase via luxury spec developer Scott Gillen. The sprawling estate is spread lavishly across three-quarters of an acre and includes a three-bedroom, three-bath main house with a detached guesthouse featuring its own bedroom and bath.

The secluded estate also includes an adjoining two-car garage, an infrared sauna, a temperature-controlled wine closet and a backup generator. The main residence is based on an open-concept design, and the interiors are highlighted by a spacious living room, resting beneath an eye-catching exposed wood-beam ceiling. The naturally-lit living space also boasts of a cozy fireplace, fitted with a TV top for entertainment on winter nights by the ocean. It is flanked by built-in shelving and walls of glass allowing the concept of integrating the outdoors with the indoors. A dedicated workstation and an open dining area adjoin the modern chef's kitchen, which features high-end stainless appliances and an expansive eat-in island.

Architectural Digest explains that the master bedroom located on a separate living wing is an attractive selling point, with its massive custom walk-in closet and spa-inspired bath that is equipped with a clawfoot soaking tub and glass-enclosed shower. One of the other bedrooms has been converted into a customized gym. The panoramic ocean-view property is lavishly decorated with a green landscape that comes with a big patio ideal for lounging and entertaining by the fire pit and barbecue station. The outdoors also boasts of an infrared sauna and a wood sundeck nestled alongside a pool that flaunts an inset spa and a Baja shelf.

Meanwhile, the Sk8er Boi singer was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, rapper Tyga grabbing a bite at the high-end Southern California restaurant Soho House Malibu on Sunday, according to Daily Mail. Lavigne was papped wearing a black long-sleeved Vetements monogram knitted sweater with black pants and shoes. She styled her blonde locks down and accessorized with black sunglasses on the cold spring evening.

33-year-old Tyga was clothed casually in an off-white leather jacket with curved zippers over a white shirt with light blue jeans. He accessorized with a dark baseball cap over his signature braided locks as the couple waited at the valet station of the restaurant. This sighting comes after the news that Tyga gifted Lavigne an expensive diamond necklace that was priced at $80,000.

Tyga and Lavigne made their relationship public during the Paris Fashion Week when the famed couple was spotted displaying unrestricted PDA at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party. Since then they have been seen around several Malibu hotspots spending quality time together.