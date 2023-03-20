Tyga Showers Love on Avril Lavigne With Custom $80,000 Diamond Necklace

Tyga and Avril Lavigne's romance is heating up by the minute. The whirlwind romance became public during the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month as the couple was spotted sharing steamy-hot kisses and PDA. The 33-year-old Rack City rapper recently surprised his What the Hell singer girlfriend with an incredible $80,000-worth diamond necklace. People reported that the 50-carat chain features the pop-punk singer's name spelled out in gemstones. The stunning craftsmanship was created by the famed jeweler Eric Mavani's company Mavani & Co Jewelry.

Eric Mavani briefed the news outlet about the gorgeous piece and said that the statement jewelry featured 50 carats of white and black diamonds, as well as pink sapphires. The official Instagram page of the luxe jewelry brand posted a reel showcasing the beautiful necklace.

Embellished with several pendants, the bespoke necklace also features the letter "A" on either side set on pink hearts and two skulls and crossbones accessorized with pink ribbons. Also, Lavigne's first name takes the center stage on the necklace. TMZ reports that the celebrity jeweler, who is based in New York, was contacted by Tyga three weeks before Paris Fashion Week to make the commissioned piece.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga spotted in matching black fits for date night 🖤 pic.twitter.com/XkgBZPxJ8E — highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) March 17, 2023

Lavigne and ex-fiancé, Mod Sun had called off their engagement after less than a year. Avril then set the paparazzi swirling with dating rumors when she was spotted with Tyga on numerous occasions, including an outing at Nobu restaurant. The couple managed to keep things under wraps till the big reveal at the Paris Fashion week. They then stunned the media and fans with their steamy PDA outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer party at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. A day later, the romantic duo was spotted attending the Y/Project Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear fashion show together seated in the front row.

During the fashion outing, Lavigne and Tyga wore matching, floor-length leather coats over plain black tops, which they accessorized with chain-link necklaces. The Taste rapper looked edgy in leather pants, while Avril's pants featured a cutout along the leg.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga wear matching leather outfits for PFW. pic.twitter.com/ESA1pjK6I9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2023

According to Buzzfeed, Tyga dated Blac Chyna between 2011–2014, and the two have a son named King Cairo. Tyga was earlier linked with Kylie Jenner when she was 17 and he was 24.

Ironically Avril dated Brody Jenner, Kylie's half-sibling, from 2010–2012. The then couple went on double dates with Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries and even attended their wedding. She then dated musician Mod Sun, and the couple got engaged in Paris in March 2022 after dating for more than a year. This was before reports suggested that the couple was no longer together in February 2023. As of now the budding romance between Avril and Tyga seems to be taking a serious turn for both musicians.