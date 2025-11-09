Author Uncovers Princess Diana’s Spiritual Awakening – And the Healer Who Helped Her Through It

Princess Diana’s troubled marriage with King Charles and her detailed personal life, which included struggles with her mental health and self-esteem, have been much gossiped about over the decades. While much of her story is well known, Diana also turned to spiritual advisors and healers for peace and comfort during the chaos of her life.

One such healer was Stephen Twigg, whom she visited frequently between 1988 and 1995. Recently, author Edward White published a book dedicated to the people’s princess, titled Dianaworld: An Obsession, where unheard anecdotes from this phase of Diana’s life have been revealed.

White wrote that Twigg, a massage therapist, quickly sensed that Diana’s troubles went far beyond the physical aches that brought her to him. Their first consultation allegedly took place in December 1988, when Diana came to him with issues of sore muscles, which made her feel so down. She also had mentioned that she hated disappointing people when she could not up her game. In fact, when the practitioner then began his treatment, he could gather much more than what Princess Diana let on.

When Twigg began the massage session for Princess Diana, he felt that confusion and turmoil emanated from her stomach. He believed the change in her expression showed years of pent-up stress finally beginning to ease.

The holistic practitioner was able to deduce through his treatments of Princess Diana that many of her aches and other issues were directly tied to more emotional distress from what she faced in her life. Twigg described it as a symptom of post-traumatic stress disorder. Considering the turbulent time in her marriage, Diana’s subsequent treatment phases made him notice how her body emitted varied emotions, some of which include fleeting fear sensations, moments of intense anger, which were borderline rage, sadness, and loneliness, along with an excruciating amount of self-judgment.

With the success of his holistic treatment providing some relief to Princess Diana amid her ongoing struggles, Stephen Twigg became a constant presence in her life for seven years. He became an influential figure during her last few years, as she developed a keen interest in spiritual healing and the supernatural. Diana fully embraced the new age philosophies, finding solace and hope in them.

Noted writer Christopher Anderson, who authored the book The King, in his interview with Fox News, confirmed this radical change in the mindset of Princess Diana. In his words, “Over the years, Diana went through a revolving door supply of astrologers, faith healers, numerologists, tarot card readers, clairvoyants, psychics, and ‘spiritual advisors.” Reports suggest that besides all these, Diana had invested a lot in spirituality and tried everything from crystals to aromatherapy in an attempt to better her physical and mental health.

Author Edward White has further noted that Diana’s switch over to these spiritual and new-age philosophies was a part of her mission to heal others, which was the core of the kind of person that she usually was. She saw spirituality as a way to better understand the monarchy itself. In fact, White even opened up about one such moment when Diana invited an energy healer to the Kensington Palace and made him cast out all traces of negative energy from each room of the place.