Attorney Alina Habba Seemingly Treats Pals to Expensive Birthday Trip Amid Trump's Legal Woes

Alina Habba has managed to make headlines with her work and representing former President Donald Trump. But this time around, netizens got a glimpse of her birthday celebration on Instagram. Siggy Flicker, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, shared a series of photos on March 26 from Habba's 40th birthday celebration in St. Barths. In one post, Flicker, a close friend of Habba, posted pictures of herself, Habba, and three other female friends donning island-appropriate maxi dresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siggy Flicker (@siggy.flicker)

While the others opted for vibrant colors, Habba chose a more subdued shade of blue. According to Flicker's caption, Habba and her husband, Greg Reuben, generously treated their friends and their partners to the island-centric birthday trip. "Alina & Gregg — thank you from the bottom of all our hearts for taking all of us away for the greatest birthday celebration I have ever experienced!" wrote Flicker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siggy Flicker (@siggy.flicker)

Habba, taking a brief respite from her legal duties involving Trump, indulged in a luxurious getaway to St. Barths. Donning a glamorous sparkly mini-dress with a plunging neckline, the lawyer treated her close friend group to a stay at Eden Rock St. Barths, renowned as one of the island's most exclusive hotels. Despite the hefty price tag of $18,000 to $21,000 per night during the off-peak season, Habba and her companions opted for the peak season in March 2024, where room rates can soar up to $30,000 per night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siggy Flicker (@siggy.flicker)

While Habba herself hasn't shared any official birthday snapshots on her Instagram feed, Siggy Flicker has offered glimpses of the celebration through her Instagram Stories and posts. They relished lounging by a stunning crystal-clear pool and appreciated the local scenery. According to Page Six, Habba quipped about her absence from Trump's radar during the festivities, jokingly telling a staff member, "The boss doesn't even know I'm here!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siggy Flicker (@siggy.flicker)

Meanwhile, in a recent interview on Fox News, news anchor Martha MacCallum invited Habba to shed light on Trump's Stormy Daniels controversy. The anchor questioned, "I want to get your thoughts, even though you’re not directly involved in this, you’re part of the larger legal team representing the former president. But the first case that is said to go to trial is in New York City here on March 25 under Judge Merchan. And it deals with the hush money that was paid to Stormy Daniels. That’s what that — the charges in this case and that it was diverted in the way that it was paid through legal fees."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

MacCallum further added, "Do you think that case is going to get underway on March 25? And how does the former president feel about this one that is likely to happen before — right in the middle of the election season?" Habba explained, "Yes, that’s a couple of good questions there. Number one, do I think it’s going to go ahead? Well, really, it shouldn’t. We have an immunity defense that’s currently up on the Supreme Court. It’s going to be made a decision. And it should be stayed until all of those decisions are made, number one. And we will see what happens there."