Fans’ Dreams Come True as Beyoncé Chooses Their Wedding Song at Her Nashville Renaissance Concert

At a recent stop on her 'Renaissance' tour in Nashville, Beyoncé surprised a fortunate fan with a thoughtful wedding present. A fan at the Renaissance World Tour stop in Nashville on July 15 raised a placard requesting the 28-time Grammy winner to choose between her love ballads 'XO' and '1+1' to be played at their wedding, and the touching event was captured on TikTok.

As the video began, the words "The moment Beyoncé sees our signs... and picks our wedding song" ran over the screen. Then skip to the video shows Beyoncé reading the sign and saying '1+1' before continuing with her performance of 'Crazy in Love'. The caption of the Tik Tok video read, "

Don’t mind us when we completely lost our minds and club renny was celebrating with us. I haven’t recovered from this moment. Thank you @Beyoncé for a night we will never forget."

After releasing her breakout album of the same name last year, Renaissance, the 'Break My Soul' singer has been on her 'Renaissance' global tour since May. 'Renaissance' is Beyoncé's seventh full-length album. After two months in Europe, the Renaissance World Tour touched down in North America on July 8. Due to the overwhelming success of the European leg of the tour, Beyoncé topped the May Boxscore Report, making history as the first female to do so in over four years. Beyoncé's largest tour leg to date was the European leg of the Renaissance World Tour, which made $154 million and sold over a million tickets, report Billboard.

The newest Beyoncé's bombastic spectacle is in support of Renaissance, her seventh studio album and the number one record on the Billboard 200. Two songs from the album peaked in the top 10 of the Hot 100: 'Break My Soul' at No. 1 and 'Cuff It' at No. 6. The album debuted with 332,000 album sales. Beyoncé is now the most-awarded performer in the Grammys' 65-year history after taking home four Grammy awards for her groundbreaking dance album.

It's not the first time concertgoers have engaged with the artists onstage to commemorate a wedding. In March 2023, while performing at a sold-out performance in Glasgow, Scotland, Lizzo saw a message on one of the audience members' phones that said, "Ask my brother's boyfriend to marry him," as reported by The Independent. An audience member named Grant planned to propose to his partner, Ryan, who was watching the program through FaceTime.

As they continued to chat, Lizzo informed Ryan that his boyfriend, Grant, had a question for him. She passed the microphone to Grant, who said, "Ryan, for the purposes that Lizzo is in front of us, will you marry me?" The crowd applauded enthusiastically, but Lizzo was still waiting for a reaction. She finally broke the silence with a "What do you say?" Ryan, seemingly at a loss for words, nodded his agreement. More shouts erupted from the crowd, but Lizzo still wasn't pleased and insisted on hearing it confirmed verbally. Because of the cacophony in the stadium, Lizzo said that Ryan was "too stunned to speak."

