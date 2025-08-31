Astrologer Predicts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Compatibility With a Stark Warning

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26 in a joint Instagram post, shutting down all breakup rumors. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned their post, which became an internet sensation within seconds. Swift and Kelce shared a few photos announcing the good news. The beautiful snaps captured the Kansas City Chiefs star proposing to the pop icon in a floral-filled garden.

As the beloved couple gets ready for the next step in their relationship, people have been curious about whether they are astrologically compatible, and an expert has given his opinion on the matter. Kyle Thomas, a celebrity astrologer, analyzed both Taylor and Travis’s natal charts to conclude their overall compatibility.

Interestingly, both of them were born in 1989. Swift, who was born on December 13 of that year, is about two years younger than Kelce, who was born on October 5. The Love Story singer is a Sagittarius Sun with a Cancer Moon, while her fiancé is a Libra Sun with a Sagittarius Moon.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Thomas concluded, “This means that they will share many key astrological placements, particularly with the outer planets.”

“Factoring in romance and intimacy, intellectual rapport and communication, career and financial support, friendship, domestic union and true long-term synergy,” he continued.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has what’s called the marriage exchange in compatibility (her Moon conjunct his Sun) 💍 pic.twitter.com/XC0xQHQ8p4 — starheal (@starheal) September 28, 2023

As per the planetary alignment, the couple has great compatibility with both of them possessing Pluto in Scorpio, which according to the expert “brings them great passion and a desire for transformation.” He also added that since they both have Jupiter in Cancer, it “grants them a ‘golden touch’ to whatever they do, especially when they lead with their hearts.”

“They can easily be seen as an ideal couple for their generation, somewhat of a King and a Queen of an era,” Thomas concluded after analyzing their planetary alignment.

The astrologer added that when it comes to romantic compatibility, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are “the perfect union of romance, chemistry, and attraction as they share one of the rarest planetary dances.”

He added that there’s “tons of flirtation and charm between,” their signs. However, he warned the couple that they should avoid “diving in too fast as this could leave their rapport like a whirlwind.”

When talking about their communication and intellectual compatibility, the celebrity astrologer told PEOPLE that with their Mercury, Jupiter, and Mars interacting, the stars “can open up one another’s minds.”

Thomas added, “This can be a lively and exhilarating connection, but there could be times when tempers will flare as they can both get fired up and will need to balance this.”

The astrologer emphasized that both Taylor and Kelce’s Jupiter are opposite each other’s Saturn, which means they would witness “excellent long-term growth.” In addition, the beloved couple also possesses the “ability to forge further wealth and glory as a power couple.”

“Whether they are to stay together for a long time or not — and I do think they have a lot working in their favor — this was meant to happen and will be a destined pivot point in both of their lives,” the astrologer gave his final verdict about the couple who are going to get hitched soon.