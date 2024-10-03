Ashton Kutcher 'Terrified' Diddy Will 'Say Anything, Do Anything, or Turn on Anyone' to Avoid Jail

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Ashton Kutcher is worried because he thinks that his former friend Sean "Diddy" Combs might make up stories about him to stay out of prison. Diddy was arrested recently on serious charges, including racketeering. Now, reports claim that the actor regrets ever being close to the music mogul. A source told the Daily Mail, "Ashton absolutely regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened. He feels lied to, betrayed, taken for granted and manipulated."

Ashton Kutcher is scared Diddy will start naming names. pic.twitter.com/JBUHs8yuzf — CCBee (@SeaSeaBee) October 1, 2024

Kutcher and Diddy were pals for almost 20 years. They hung out at parties and spoke highly of each other. But things have changed now as Diddy is in jail awaiting trial for sex trafficking and other crimes. Kutcher wants nothing to do with him anymore. The insider explained: "Ashton does have fears about how this investigation will play out. He feels Diddy would have no problem lying to authorities and tossing out some of his famous friend's names if it meant it could get him out of jail." Kutcher is scared Diddy might drag him into the scandal. He thinks the rapper 'will say anything, do anything or turn on anyone' to avoid prison time. This has left Kutcher feeling terrified, as per the Mirror.

🚨ASHTON KUTCHER’S OLD COMMENTS ON DIDDY PARTIES RESURFACE AMID LEGAL TROUBLES



"I've got a lot I can't tell... Diddy party stories, man. That was like some weird memory lane."pic.twitter.com/t0JhU6Ifdr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 22, 2024

The source added, "Everyone who is close to Diddy fears the possibility of Diddy making up false allegations to clear his own name." Kutcher once attended Diddy's famous White Party, but now it seems as though the actor wishes he hadn't. The source said Kutcher never went to Diddy's 'freak off' sessions as well, which were wild parties that allegedly went on for days.

5. Ashton Kutcher



Ashton Kutcher and Diddy became friends in the early 2000s through Punk’d, after Diddy claimed he couldn’t be pranked. They quickly bonded over football and attended Diddy’s star-studded parties. pic.twitter.com/IAAmD8U4Mc — Mr. Gee (@man_like_G) September 27, 2024

This isn't the first time Kutcher has faced backlash over a friendship. Last year, he and his wife Mila Kunis supported their former co-star Danny Masterson before his rape trial. People were angry about this and Kutcher had to quit his role at an anti-child abuse group. "He feels the same way about Danny Masterson," the insider revealed. "He now trusts no one except for his wife Mila. He is going to keep his circle to his family."

Kutcher thought he might have to testify when police raided Diddy's homes earlier this year. "He does not want to get involved in this, but knows that his association means he already is," the source said. "If he gets contacted by the authorities, he will be fully cooperative as he has nothing to hide."

The actor is shocked by the allegations against Diddy. "Ashton knows that he dug himself a hole with this one but never in a million years did he believe that Diddy was truly doing these horrible things," the insider explained. Kutcher and Kunis finally cut ties with Diddy after seeing a video of him hurting his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. "They had a genuine friendship," the source said. "But when Ashton and Mila saw the video of Cassie, they realized that he was a monster and not someone they want in their life."

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).