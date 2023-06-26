Ashton Kutcher Shares Heartwarming Post for Wife Mila Kunis, Calls Himself The 'Luckiest Man Alive'

Ashton Kutcher had fans gushing over his latest Instagram post. In an adorable display of affection, The Butterfly Effect actor thanked his wife Mila Kunis for making him the "luckiest man alive." The 45-year-old posted a rare tribute on Instagram to his wife of nearly eight years while the couple enjoyed a tropical vacation.

The stunning panoramic post showcased Kunis, 39, posing in front of the blue ocean, her arms stretched out wide in gratitude and her face turned upwards to the sky with her eyes closed. The landscape behind her was beautifully adorned with a rainbow and a mist-filled mountain range. The Black Swan star was sporting a black tank top and rocked a makeup-free look for the photo. Kutcher gave a sweet caption to the gorgeous picture: "I’m the Luckiest man alive. #gratitude." As noted by Daily Mail, the caption may have been a reference to Kunis' recent thriller film on Netflix, Luckiest Girl Alive.

Fans could not keep calm and flocked to the comments section to express their happiness over the couple's cute moment. “Kelso and Jackie Forever,” one fan wrote, referencing their appearance on the That ‘70s Show. “Stop it you guys are #1 goals,” a second fan gushed. A third fan commented, “What a beautiful picture of a beautiful woman! You're the best couple in the world!!!”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by David Livingston

Back in February, Kutcher revealed a hilarious anecdote on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Recalling an incident from a trip to the South Pole where he actually named a mountain after Kunis, he said, "We get to the top and he said, 'You're the first person that has ever climbed this mountain. You get to name it. I was like, 'Okay really? It's Mount Mila.' And he says 'No, no, it's bad luck to name it after another person, so don't do that.'" Instead of Mount Mila, Kutcher opted to name it "Awesome" in Russian because Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, grew up speaking the language. He added, "So I got to name a mountain while I was there. It was wild."

The couple met and become friends on the sets of That 70s Show which aired from 1998 until 2006. They started dating in 2012, got engaged in 2014, and finally tied the knot in 2015. Kunis and Kutcher have two children: an eight-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and a six-year-old son, Dimitri. In an exclusive interview in February with People, Kutcher shared that "nothing comes before his family." The Your Place or Mine actor said, "For me, the No. 1 role I will ever play is to be a father. It's the most important role in my life." He revealed that he was "fortunate" enough to be able to move the production of his latest film closer to his family, in return for a small pay cut. "I'm fortunate enough to be able to do something like that, which most people aren't," Kutcher said.

