Art Installation Shows Donald Trump Crucified in Prison Jumpsuit as Artist Asks One Simple Question

An artist has decided to “crucify” Donald Trump after an artwork of him was seen hanging from a cross in a prison uniform. Initially, there were fears of how the public would react to the shocking installation. However, it is finally on display, as the artist presents only one burning question: “Saint or sinner.”

This new artwork will now haunt the pedestrian crossing in Switzerland for at least the next two weeks. The piece by Mason Storm, a British artist, shows Donald Trump dressed in an orange jumpsuit, usually provided to inmates. He is hanging from a white cross that seemingly resembles two things: a crucifixion and a lethal injection.

Due to visuals, the name “Saint or Sinner” perfectly justifies the artwork, which is being displayed by Gleis 4 gallery. Initially, the gallery wanted to put the statue by Basel’s main train station on September 6. However, the plans were later changed as there were fears about how the public would react to them.

So, now the shocking piece has found its place at a pedestrian crossing in the Basler Kunstmeile exhibition space. It has been put up on Saturday, November 1, and will be on display for two weeks. As expected, the artwork has definitely sparked some controversy, with many people finding it a bit extreme.

“I’m a Christian, and it hurts me,” said Melanie, a 20-year-old woman, who believes that the religious symbolism was unnecessary. Her friend Clara also shares similar views. She said that political messages didn’t need to offend others, although she claims not to be a religious person.

“Who has the right to decide what is good and evil?” That’s the question “Saint or Sinner” asks. The whole piece is very interesting, given that if you see it as a standing statue, it looks like Trump getting crucified. However, if you change your point of view and see it as him lying down, it looks like the POTUS is on an execution table.

“We expected a response, but didn’t anticipate such interest,” said the gallery. At the same time, this artwork wants you to be the judge of him. Trump himself previously gave his own verdict on whether he is a saint or a sinner.

“I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven,” he previously told reporters. “If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty – I want to try to get to heaven if possible. I’m being a little cute. I really don’t. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”

Trump added, “I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven, but I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people.”