‘Arrogant’ Barack Obama Called Out by a Former Supporter!

Michelle and Barack Obama’s marriage has been under extreme scrutiny right from when the initial divorce rumors started doing the rounds. A recent report has now claimed that the most loyal of their followers are withdrawing their backing. A long-time supporter even came forward to call out the former President for being “arrogant.”

The construction of the Barack Obama Presidential Center started back in 2021. The building is supposed to be a library, museum, and education project that will open its doors in 2026. Many of Barack and Michelle Obama’s supporters have played a major role in funding the project.

The construction of the Presidential Tower located in Chicago is estimated to cost $830 million. Jeff Bezos and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky are among two of the famous names who donated to the project in 2022. Both the CEOs reportedly donated $100 million each. With Bezos and Chesky’s funding, $311 million was raised in total.

The Daily Beast has acquired IRS files that reveal that funding for the project dipped by 50% in 2023. The report also claimed that many of the supporters the Obamas had were not pleased with the former President’s behavior.

A supporter who opted to donate less than his actual spending capacity noted that he found Barack “arrogant.” The insider added, “He didn’t help others when they were trying to fundraise and so they’re not going to look out for the Obamas now.”

The supporter also noted helping the couple ended up being a “one-way street” because it is not “quid pro quo.” Donors’ faith in the project might have wavered by the added complications serving as factors.

It was brought to attention that Valerie Jarrett, who is a member of the Obamas’ inner circle, was paid a substantial amount out of the funding. Jarrett was reportedly paid a $740,000 salary as “executive compensation.”

🚨I want from you to be Honest for this Question: IF Barack Obama could run for president in 2028, would YOU vote for him? YES or NO? pic.twitter.com/jKM3OD1wym — Save America 🇺🇲 (@SaveAmericaNew) February 5, 2025

The second obstacle that is causing a delay in the project is the messy lawsuit surrounding it. An individual who served as a general contractor is suing Thornton Tomasetti for racial discrimination. All of the allegations made were denied by the New York-based firm, though.

The news of the Obamas’ financial woes comes amid rampant divorce rumors. To the unaware, a divorce between Michelle and Barack is widely speculated to happen soo as recent reports have claimed that the couple’s marriage is on the verge of ending. Many news outlets and sources have also hinted at a possible romance between Barack and Jeniffer Aniston.

Speculation about the extra-marital affair has not ceased even after the actress denied all the rumors. The Friends actress was quick to put an end to the rumors, calling them “absolutely untrue” when she appeared as a guest on a late-night talk show. A source close to the star told Radar that Aniston was “baffled”’ by the rumor.

The separation talks started spreading like wildfire after Barack was seen attending two high-profile public events alone. The Democrat attended both Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s Inauguration ceremony alone. Notably, the couple has not been seen together in public since December.

Our hearts break for the families who lost loved ones in the tragic plane and helicopter crash at DCA. Michelle and I send our prayers and condolences to everyone who is mourning today, and we’re grateful to the first responders who are doing everything they can to help under… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 30, 2025

A recent post made by Barack Obama might have given their fans some level of reassurance as the former President recently took to X to convey his condolences to the victims of the D.C. plane crash.

In the post, he offered his prayers on behalf of himself and his wife. “Michelle and I send our prayers and condolences to everyone who is mourning today,” the post read. This post comes after Barack’s anniversary tribute to Michelle.