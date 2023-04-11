Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Shows Off Chiseled Abs in New Photos Ahead of "Gunner" Release

Fitness sensation Joseph Baena flaunts his gorgeous rock-hard abs on Instagram while prepping for his role in the film "Gunner". The young 25-year-old's striking resemblance to his bodybuilder father and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger left fans in complete awe of him and his fit physique.

In a monochrome post, the actor sports a huge grin while tightening a bandana around his head and flexing his ribbed abs in full view leaving some fans in a fantasy world while others continued to rant about how he "looks exactly like his father" during his bodybuilding days and even praised the power of genes as reported by Meawww.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

However, Baena doesn't feel the same in terms of using his father's influence. He believes that hard work pays off just like his father and has never tried to use Arnold's influence to the extent of not including Schwarzenegger's last name in his. "My dad is old school and doesn't believe in handouts, he only believes in hard work and so do I," says Baena in an interview with People. He further adds how it "took a while" for him to realize he doesn't have to get into bodybuilding or acting as his father did. "I'm very motivated and driven and I love my dad very much" adds Baena.

This young and suave hunk is very aware of how fit his body is and ain't afraid to show it either! He's very active on his social media accounts posting videos about his fitness journey and his regular routines. Working out certainly paid off for him as it earned him an opportunity on the reality hit series Dancing with the Stars. He was unfortunately eliminated even after getting the best scores of the season and opened up on what an emotional moment it was for him even though he gave his absolute heart and soul in all his dance routines. But was happy he'd made it that far into the competition.

Baena is set to make a big splash in the upcoming action film "Gunner" alongside stars - Morgan Freeman and Luke Hemsworth. The film is packed with a killer plot and good-quality action sequences. According to the synopsis of the film, it revolves around Special Forces veteran Lee Gunner who takes his young sons for a camping trip that goes array when the boys come across a fentanyl lab and gets unfortunately nabbed by drug runners. Like any father, Gunner will certainly go through any extent for the sake of his son's safety. Not only facing a major crime cartel but facing a fleet of FBI and local police, a force he once knew and worked with. Tackling any situation that comes his way with lethal force and abilities.