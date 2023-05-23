Arnold Schwarzenegger Opens Up About Massive Fee for the Flop Film 'Batman & Robin'

Arnold Schwarzenegger reportedly received a rather hefty sum of money for his role as the villainous Mr. Freeze in the Batman & Robin film that has been listed as DC's biggest film failure after its massive flop in theaters, reported GGrecon.

Image Source: Warner Bros.

The Terminator actor revealed that he was paid a smashing price of $30 million for taking up the role of Mr. Freeze - a psychotic scientist harnessing cryogenic powers through diamonds to save his beloved wife in the movie.

The infamous bodybuilder wasn't the only one from the big leagues of the acting cast, as George Clooney played the role of the vigilante Batman followed by Uma Thurman as the scheming and cunning Poison Ivy. The Expendables alum emphasized his journey from earning the bare minimum wage to being paid a hefty sum for a movie that had one of the worst cinematography in DC Universe's history.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schwarzenegger shared his humble beginning from working in construction to becoming one of the highest-paid entertainers in Hollywood. He began by sharing his interaction shortly after The Terminator movie was released when a fan walked up to him and asked him to say his iconic line "I'll be back" in the same tone as the film, which made the fan ecstatic and lifted Schwarzenegger's spirit.

He then goes on to talk about his first major acting role received in Hercules - a role he landed with hard work and also due to his impressive bodybuilding discipline. He made a breakthrough with acting for his role in Conan The Barbarian, which he mentioned established him as an international star and hero and as a leading man because of how good Universal Studios was at promoting their new movie both nationally and internationally.

Schwarzenegger is primarily known for his action-packed films such as Commando and Predator but he has expanded his field of interest with comedy as well and talked about his first role in a comedy-themed film - Twins, along with Danny Devito. He describes the experience as a refreshing break from the usual grunt work involved in filming an action sequence.

This was the first time the actor understood his potential for acting in comedic roles. He also recalled his former co-stars Sally Fields and Jeff Bridges with whom he cherished his time while filming and remained good friends outside of work. "I'm really really proud of both of them," he said while gushing about his former co-stars.

The interview ends on a more personal and heartwarming note with the True Lies actor emphasizing his fan's gratitude for everything he's given to the community - filling a pothole, participating in green initiatives, newsletters or letters to raise awareness, and so much more.

Schwarzenegger feels blessed and thankful to America for adopting him and providing him with a platform to fulfill his dreams. He ends the interview with positive affirmations while motivating himself and other people to continue to be productive even after achieving a set goal.