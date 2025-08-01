Arkansas Teacher Arrested in Brutal Stabbing of Hiking Couple at Devil’s Den—Police Say He Admitted to the Killings

An Arkansas community has been left reeling after a local teacher, Andrew James McGann, admitted to fatally stabbing a couple hiking with their two young daughters at Devil’s Den State Park. State Police arrested 28-year-old McGann following a five-day manhunt, culminating in his apprehension at a Springdale barbershop.

The victims, Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, had recently moved from South Dakota and were exploring the area with two of their three daughters when the attack occurred.

At a news conference, Col. Stacie Rhoads of the Arkansas State Police shared, “He did indicate that he committed the murders. I would call it an admission.”

The family was attacked rather suddenly on the trail with Clinton being attacked first, approximately half a mile into the park. Cristen tried to save their daughters and ushered them to safety before returning for her husband, only to be fatally stabbed as well.

Police have not disclosed whether the children witnessed the deaths of both parents. In describing the impact of the incident on law enforcement, Rhoads stated, “In my 27 years that I’ve been with the State Police, this is probably one of the most heinous that we’ve had, especially the aspect of just how random it was.” Authorities emphasize there is no evidence McGann knew the victims or planned the attack.

The investigation gained momentum when surviving family members reported the attack to another hiker, spreading the word quickly and enlisting public help. Police used a composite sketch and surveillance footage, sometimes from homes and local businesses, to identify McGann’s vehicle, which had tape covering its license plate.

According to officials, within an hour of identifying McGann as a suspect, he was taken into custody. Regarding the suspect’s arrest and demeanor, Col. Rhoads noted, “He was cooperative during the arrest and admitted to killing the couple soon after.” McGann’s DNA also matched blood found at the crime scene, further strengthening the case against him.

McGann held active teaching licenses in Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. While there were no public infractions on his records, he had previously been placed on administrative leave in Texas over concerns of classroom management and professionalism.

A parent, Sierra Marcum, whose son was once in McGann’s fourth grade class, described him as “standoffish, pretty cold, and disinterested in his students.” After another year teaching in Oklahoma, McGann had just accepted a new position in Arkansas but had not yet started.

The school districts involved confirmed he passed all background checks prior to his employment, and there had been no previous contact from law enforcement regarding the investigation.

The Brink family remembered Clinton and Cristen as heroes, stating the couple died “protecting their little girls.” Their two surviving daughters, ages 7 and 9, are now being cared for by relatives. The father had recently started a job as a milk delivery driver, and the mother had worked as a nurse in Montana and South Dakota.

Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police have arrested James Andrew McGann, 28, of Springdale, in connection to a double homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Devil’s Den State Park.https://t.co/wjgOMPF942 pic.twitter.com/89lGYoavm3 — Arkansas State Police (@ARStatePolice) July 31, 2025

Devil’s Den State Park remains closed to the public as the investigation continues. Despite the horrific incident, authorities reassured the public that such violence is not typical in Arkansas state parks. Washington County prosecutor Brandon Carter said the state may pursue the death penalty at trial, remarking, “Someday they’re going to reopen Devil’s Den State Park and I’ll be on the trail once that happens.”