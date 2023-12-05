Ariana Madix Cries Out for Help by Calling 'Pump Rules' to Send Aid For a Friend In Need

During her bustling schedule, Ariana Madix, known for her role on Vanderpump Rules and currently a finalist on Dancing with the Stars, finds herself grappling with a deeply distressing situation involving a dear friend from the show. Jesse Montana, who has been featured as a "friend of" on Pump Rules, is facing a daunting battle with a brain tumor, and Madix is rallying support for him in a heartfelt plea for help.

While Ariana is busy promoting her latest venture, a cocktail book titled Single AF Cocktails, and preparing for the highly anticipated DWTS finale on December 5th, her focus has shifted to the serious health crisis that has befallen her friend Montana. Earlier this year, Madix dealt with personal challenges as her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was revealed to have cheated on her with her best friend. Montana, who has made appearances on several episodes of Vanderpump Rules throughout the year, is in urgent need of support. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise $100,000 to aid in covering the expenses associated with Montana's medical treatment and surgery.

The GoFundMe description, shared by Madix on her social media, implores friends, fans, and well-wishers to contribute both good thoughts and financial assistance. The heartfelt message on Instagram reads, "No one is cooler than my dear friend @thejessemontana 🔮 right now he needs our good thoughts and our help. Please swipe to the last slide or see the link in my bio for more information. The short version is this: Jesse has a tumor in his brain and will be having surgery this coming Monday. Jesse is truly one of a kind in every way. If you are lucky enough to meet him, you are immediately struck by his generosity and beauty inside and out. I love you so much. Dark crystal unicorn elixir of life always and forever 💖💖 You got this 🔮."

Ariana Madix Begs For Help, #PumpRules Friend Of In Dire Need https://t.co/vTwym35o1M — TV Shows Ace (@TVShowsAce) December 3, 2023

As Madix continues to juggle the demands of her professional life, her unwavering commitment to supporting Jesse Montana in his time of need stands as a testament to the strength of their friendship. Her ex-partner, Tom Sandoval's, alleged fling with Rachel Leviss was shown to be nothing more than a whirlwind affair. She clearly lost it during the Season 10 reunion and vented her frustrations at the pair; however, some recent revelations point towards the possibility that the reality star is still not over Tom.

Sandoval and Madix lived together in their Canyon Village home until Ariana began her preparation for Dancing With the Stars. As reported by Page Six, Ariana made a strong statement on the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast responding to Bethenny Frankel and Raquel Leviss' recent comments about her living circumstances.

