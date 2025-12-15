Ariana Grande’s Family is Concerned About Endless Discussions on Her Weight Loss

Everyone has seen Ariana Grande drop weight since 2020. She has been looking very thin, and people are speculating whether she has a disorder or is struggling mentally. Now her family and close ones are worried about the speculations around her health.

The repeated chatter and rumors about her weight loss and health make her stressed, and they wished it would all stop. The Wicked star looks unrecognizable, making fans worry and ask about her health.

There is a huge change in her overall looks when you see the before and after photos. However, Ariana Grande herself has denied any health-related issues, but people can tell that something is not right.

it really breaks my heart to know that ariana has been seeing the HORRIBLE things people have been saying about her and her body.. it’s disgusting and no human being should ever have to go through this. of course she’s handling it with so much grace 🙁 pic.twitter.com/2qJkrZG7Js — lady love (@itsosadly) November 29, 2025



Upon a series of speculations, Grande’s family member has claimed, “(she) did not handle [the press tour] well at all. It bothered her a lot … and people commenting on how skinny she is was really troubling to her.”

The insider further explained, “She is struggling right now.” They also claimed that she isn’t in a healthy place and is aware of that. She also has anxiety and has been over-exerting herself for work.

The source also added that Grande has the right support with her to overcome anything. Her closed ones are encouraging her to take care of her mental health. Her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo has been a great support and protector. She was even seen protecting Grande on the red carpet while many called it weirdly overprotective behavior.

Ariana Grande clearly has anorexia. But she’s at the point where some people can pretend it’s not happening. However, she’s also on the precipice of nobody being able to deny it, should she lose any more weight. She might linger here, in this area of plausible deniability. pic.twitter.com/OxVBXxN5sH — Amy Eileen Hamm (@preta_6) December 5, 2025



Grande herself does not wish to comment on the change in her appearance. However, she did ask for kindness in her 2023 TikTok video, saying, “I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies.”

She also asked people to stop comparing her to her past unhealthy body, saying she was not eating well at that time and was on antidepressants. She did appear healthier during that time, but now it looks like she is barely eating.

Grande’s inner circle is there for her in case she needs a break mentally to recover. The pop star/actress has suffered from personal and professional tragedies that may have impacted her.