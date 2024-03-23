Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez's Sister Says "His Side of the Story Is Different": "It's Unfair"

Ariana Grande's ex-sister-in-law has voiced her sentiments against the pop sensation following the release of her latest album, which has led fans to speculate about infidelity on the part of Dalton. Grande, 30, and Dalton, 28, were married for almost three years after getting hitched in 2021. In September 2023, the singer filed for divorce, ending their relationship.

Soon after, Grande began dating her Wicked costar, Ethan Slater, who had also left his ex-wife Lilly Jay around the same time. The reason for their divorce was never officially revealed, but fans suspected Dalton cheated on Grande.

Tori Kailene Gomez has stepped forward to defend her brother, dismissing all the cheating rumors. Following the release of Grande's new album, Eternal Sunshine, Tori blasted out incorrect assumptions in a screenshot of a Facebook remark on TMZ's post regarding the alleged cheating.

She clarified, "Dalton didn't cheat on Ariana." "It’s unfair to jump to conclusions based solely on assumptions and the content of someone’s album." "Ariana’s album gives her perspective, not necessarily Dalton’s. If he could speak, his side of the story might shed light on things differently." Inspired by real-life experiences, the singer's latest album explored the complex nature of relationships and the art of letting go and moving on, as per The News.

Certain songs in the album gave listeners the impression that Dalton's betrayal was the reason behind the breakup of his and Grande's three-year marriage. The real estate agent is prohibited from discussing their marriage in books or on camera after signing a non-disclosure agreement.

A girl was mentioned in several of the lines as being "in my bed" and being "lied" to. She sings, "I've never seen someone lie like you do," in the opening section. She sings, "Now she's in my bed, layin' on your chest. Hope you feel alright when you're in her," later in the song. These lines led fans to believe Dalton was unfaithful.

Reddit users focused on Tori's response, specifically highlighting her statement, "If he could speak." Fans now believe as though Dalton's signing an NDA during the divorce process has been verified, although it was previously presumed. "If he could speak"—NDA confirmed lol. Though we already knew as much." "This whole thing is so messy and honestly she keeps digging her own grave," said another, as per The Sun.

Ariana grande divorce settlement pays off her ex husband millions. And she pays his legal fees. Probably the only divorce ever where the man has been paid out. She much wealthier than him. Oh well Dalton you just need to get married again. — Draft (@ShareZone5) March 22, 2024

Another replied, "Sucks that an NDA silences him but she can drop records saying whatever she wants knowing her fans may misinterpret things and direct hate toward him." "Ariana is such a child," one critic wrote. "Doesn't everyone have a cheating ex who either tells people you also cheated or drops a bunch of hints that you probably did?" A fifth commenter mentioned Tori and said, "Ariana forgot to make her sign an NDA too." "Ariana really didn't help herself by having him sign an NDA," a sixth person said.