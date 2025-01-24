Are Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez More Than ‘Just Friends’? Here’s What We Know!

Kevin Costner has supposedly opened up about the swirling rumors around his love life. The iconic director and actor, who just turned 70 on Jan 18, 2025 has hinted at being romantically involved with Jennifer Lopez. The “Yellowstone” star, who is known for his old-school charm and down to earth personality, seems to be unbothered by gossip and wants to focus on enjoying his life post-divorce.

The online speculations about a possible romantic connection between Kevin Costner and Jennifer Lopez has the attention of fans and media alike. An insider close to Costner has shut down all rumors, and stated, “Kevin is not seriously involved with anyone and not necessarily looking for anything more than friendship right now.” The source added that Kevin is now only focusing on spending time with his friends and family.

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner spotted at popular Aspen hotspot together after high-profile divorces https://t.co/ttq2QjCqhp pic.twitter.com/XcRN9DQZFq — Page Six (@PageSix) December 28, 2024

The rumors around Costner’s relationships aren’t something new. Previously the star has been linked to celebrities like Sharon Stone, January Jones and Jewel. But Costner has repeatedly clarified his status, and his want for genuine relationships more than sensationalized stories.

Kevin addressed another set of rumors that involves singer Jewel, and he spoke candidly in an interview with Howard Stern. He said, “Jewel and I are friends. We’ve never gone out ever.” He even stresses that his friendship with the singer means a lot to him and he won’t jeopardize it over baseless rumors. He explains, “She’s special to me. She’s beautiful enough to go out with, but that’s not the case here.”

It was a year ago when Kevin finalized his separation from designer Christine Baumgartner, and it looks like he has been embracing his single life ever since. As per sources close to him, Kevin is “in a good place” and is enjoying his life. He also said that he feels no pressure to get into a new relationship. The insider shared, “Kevin is cool, real, and in some ways old-school in his thinking,” he added, “He has a lot of interests and loves being busy when he’s in that mode.”

Being two of Hollywood’s most popular names, it is not surprising that fans would associate Costner and Lopez. Lately, J.Lo has also been in the limelight for her high-profile divorce with Ben Affleck and her film and music projects. However, there is no concrete evidence about their relationship or any public interaction.

In a world where celebrity flings and rumors spread like wildfire, Kevin Costner’s private and humble responses feel like a refreshing perspective. Be it his candid take on friendly connections or his dedication towards his family. Kevin is also very particular about his personal growth, and continues to keep his position firmly on the ground.

As of now, fans can be rest assured that the rumors about Lopez and Costner are just —rumors. As the actor celebrated his 70th birthday, Kevin is trying to be more interested in living on his own terms than just feeding on tabloid speculation.