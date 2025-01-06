‘Desperate For Attention’: Jennifer Lopez Trolled For Bikini Pics From Her New Year Getaway

Jennifer Lopez never fails to remind fans that she is still as stunning as ever even at 55. She recently shared a sizzling bikini photo from her New Year vacation in Aspen Colorado, months after her divorce from Ben Affleck, reminding fans that she still remains a symbol of beauty and confidence.

The Hustlers actress posted a series of moments from her New Year’s trip on Instagram, including a standout photo of herself in a black bikini, a cowboy hat, and fur boots. Her hat covered the top half of her face, ensuring all eyes were on her toned physique. In the caption, she wrote, “We’ll be back Aspen.”

The New Year’s carousel also included clips of her dancing, skiing, spending time with family, taking selfies, decorating a Christmas tree, and other selfies. The bikini photo, however, quickly caught attention and was reposted by several media outlets, while also grabbing eyeballs on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana (@jlopez.queen)

Not everyone was impressed with the post, though, as some social media users criticized her for her choice of attire and actions. One commenter on Extra TV’s repost of the photo questioned, “Who is wearing a bikini in Aspen? Someone is thirsty.” Another person wrote, “This poor girl is so desperate it’s embarrassing.”

As per the Weather Underground website, temperatures in Aspen during that time ranged from below 20 degrees to a maximum of 50 degrees. This fueled massive trolling and backlash towards the diva over her decision to wear a bikini in this snowy weather. One commenter even aimed her parenting, saying, “Why do you continue to show yourself? Why not cover up and try to be a mom? Are you that desperate for attention?”

Despite the backlash, Lopez’s holiday celebrations included time with family. According to People magazine, “Jen and Ben were together at Christmas. It’s all for the kids. Jen grew up surrounded by family during the holidays and wants the same for her children.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Though separated, Jennifer Lopez and Affleck reportedly exchanged gifts before the holidays. Affleck gave her a special present: a signed book by Marlon Brando, which referenced Lopez’s admiration for the legendary actor, and a Brando-inspired suit. Lopez and Affleck’s 20-year-long on-and-off relationship has always been under the public eye, and was even scrutinized by the media, especially during the early days. It was also the subject of the 2024 documentary, Greatest Love Story Never Told.

“When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was this massive amount of scrutiny around our private life,” Affleck explained, talking about the time they first split in 2004. “I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around the press, while Jen, I don’t think, objected to it in the way I did. I very much did object to it.”

The former couple’s dynamic continues to evolve, but Lopez’s recent post shows she is living her best life. While trolls may call her “desperate” or “attention-seeking,” JLo seems focused on enjoying her journey and sharing moments with her fans.