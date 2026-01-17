Are Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Divorcing Soon? Songstress “Begs” Husband To Quit Junk Food Habits

Divorce rumors continue to hound Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Though the couple simply laughed off all these split reports, speculations are now rife that the cracks have become more visible than ever.

Four years of marriage, Gwen, 56, and Blake, 49, found themselves living separate professional lives. The former husband of Miranda Lambert was touring while the “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker was preparing for her Las Vegas residency.

Sources told GLOBE Magazine that the distance became impossible to ignore, and the Hollywood pair is allegedly trying to fix it before the damage becomes permanent.

“They love each other, but they admit during the past year they really drifted and became disconnected. Gwen and Blake have taken stock of what went wrong this past year and realized they can’t coast anymore if they want this to last,” an unnamed insider told the tabloid.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rang in the new year by packing on the PDA on social media while celebrating with family and friends. 💋 https://t.co/d8PsWPOgBL pic.twitter.com/DzuvNRe8m8 — E! News (@enews) January 2, 2026

Most, if not all, fans know that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton met during the seventh season of The Voice, when they both served as coaches. During its run, viewers noticed their chemistry and later recorded the hit track “Nobody but You” together before finally getting married.

For years, their marriage seemed solid, but 2025 tested it in ways they had not anticipated. Blake was consumed with his “Back to the Honky Tonk” tour, managing his Ole Red restaurant chain, and hosting the new CBS music competition series called The Road.

Gwen, for her part, spent the year preparing for a major Las Vegas concert series at the Sphere with her No Doubt bandmates. She also celebrated the 30th anniversary of the band’s breakthrough 1995 album called “Tragic Kingdom.”

The couple had legitimate reasons to be elsewhere, and neither of them could have stepped away without significant consequences. Yet the cumulative effect was that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton barely saw each other.

“ I just try not to screw up. She’s GWEN STEFANI. If I mess that up, that’s screw up of lifetime “ @blakeshelton on what’s made his relationship work with @gwenstefani pic.twitter.com/orPJqzZrYY — Kate🇵🇭💐JustAShefaniGirl🕵️‍♀️ (@forgwenandblake) May 13, 2025

Informants close to lovebirds claim they have decided to end that pattern now. Gwen and Blake allegedly drew a series of commitments designed to reset the dynamics of their marriage.

First, the pair is reportedly being deliberate about accepting work and social commitments that keep them apart. “They’re being much more intentional about what work and social commitments they say yes to, so they’re not constantly pulled in opposite directions,” the mole explained.

Blake Shelton has also allegedly made personal pledges, including accompanying Gwen to church more often and addressing his health. To recall, Gavin Rossdale’s ex-wife, a vegetarian, has been concerned about her current husband’s diet and weight.

Now, tattlers say Blake is taking those worries seriously. “He’s finally taking her concerns about his health seriously and has agreed to buckle down, get fitter, and cut back on all the crappy food,” the unnamed source said.

It is also claimed that Gwen and Blake are rebuilding the romantic foundation that sustained them in the earlier years of their marriage. The couple is reportedly scheduling proper date nights and planning a romantic getaway just like before.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the weekend! Carson Daly officiated the wedding and shares an inside look at the special day. pic.twitter.com/re1QtTTVdw — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 6, 2021

“They’re prioritizing their relationship again with proper date nights and plans for a romantic getaway. It’s a very deliberate reset, which hopefully will get them back on track,” the insider stated.

Whether these commitments will stick remains uncertain. However, the informant said Gwen and Blake have acknowledged the problem and are now taking action to solve it— they are not waiting for the distance to become irreversible.

Inquisitr has reached out to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s reps for comments.