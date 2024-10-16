'Apprentice' Star Says Donald Trump Losing 'to a Woman of Color Would be Devastating to His Ego’

Author and reality star Omarosa Manigault Newman has recently announced her support for Kamala Harris. Given her past connection with Donald Trump, many were shocked by her choice. Newman is a former contestant of The Apprentice, who went on to become one of Trump's favorites. Later, at the Trump White House, she oversaw the communications division of the Office of Public Liaison. In 2017 she left her job and published her controversial memoir, titled- Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House.

According to a Variety article, while showing her support for Kamala, Newman said, "Donald Trump has been defeated before, and I think what’s grating on his nerves the most is that this [next] defeat may come at the hands of a woman of color. He reserves his most vitriolic attacks for women of color. To lose to a woman of color would be devastating to his ego." She also feels that a victory for Harris would represent a powerful and transformative moment for young black girls and boys, as it would mark the first time a woman holds the position of commander in chief. “But to get this close is still so significant," she added, as reported by The Hill.

The reality star continued, "I believe the nation will choose the leader they need at this time, and I believe that that leader is Vice President Kamala Harris." The interviewer then asked her about Trump's unrealized potential. Newman claimed that while writing her memoir, Unhinged, she gave this some thought. She said that Trump lost an opportunity to be a great leader who might have led the country into a better future, Talking about Trump's rambling, she said that anyone can see that his vocabulary is limited. He rambles and often says things that seem to come out of nowhere.

In her 2018 memoir Unhinged, Newman recalled her experiences from the Trump White House. She portrayed the former president as both 'racist' and 'mentally impaired', as reported by The Independent. Trump's campaign later took legal action against Newman. They claimed that Newman breached a non-disclosure agreement. Although Trump lost the case in September 2021, the two sides continued to argue over the details of the settlement. Newman has since expressed her concerns that a second Trump administration could be even more extreme and unrestrained than the first.

Trump has previously encountered criticism from the author for his racial relations tactics. Earlier this year, Trump claimed that millions of immigrants brought in by Joe Biden were taking on "black jobs." According to USA Today, Newman called Trump's comments outrageous and claimed that people are starting to understand that he would not be able to handle the country's racial issues. She was perhaps one of the most well-known Black personalities in the Trump White House.