'SNL' Slams Trump for Calling Harris ‘Mentally Disabled’ and Bragging About His ‘Hotter Body’

Donald Trump launched yet another personal attack on Democratic rival Kamala Harris, this past weekend—referring to her as "mentally disabled" and "mentally impaired" at a Wisconsin rally. In light of the same, Michael Che and Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live trolled the former President. Jost said, “Two hours ago, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris ‘a mentally disabled person.' Which is amazing...I cannot believe Trump admitted he lost the debate to a mentally disabled person."

Colin chimed, “You can really tell Trump is worried about this election because now he’s just lashing out hoping anything will work. Look…” He then played a rally clip of Donald, as reported by The Daily Beast. In the footage, the GOP nominee is heard saying, “I could’ve been sunbathing on the beach. You’ve never seen a body so beautiful…much better than Sleepy Joe.” In response, Jost asked, “What are you talking about?”

He added, “You’re saying you’ve got a hotter body than Joe Biden? I’m starting to worry that bullet got a little more than just the ear.” Thereafter, he mocked Melania Trump for blaming Democrats for creating a toxic environment that led to attempts on Donald's life. He said, “When Democrats want to take out a presidential candidate, they get the job done.” Slamming Donald, Jost further argued, “A number of TikTok users have been posting videos that use AI to translate Adolf Hitler’s speeches into English." He played a clip of a Hitler speech, but the AI translation was of that of Donald speaking about Haitian immigrants eating cats and dogs.

It isn’t just the SNL hosts criticizing Donald’s latest comments about Harris. Several others have also echoed the sentiment. Former Maryland Governor and Republican Senate candidate, Larry Hogan, called Donald’s remarks outrageous and completely out of line. As reported by The Hill, he said, “Well, I think all of that is outrageous and unacceptable. And I’ve already called him out, when he had the one interview where he was questioning her racial identity, and now he’s questioning her mental competence.”

He argued that Donald's comments were insulting, not just to the vice president, but also to people who have mental disabilities. “I’ve said for years that Trump’s divisive rhetoric is something that we could do without. I think he’s his own worst enemy." He continued, “I’m very concerned about the toxic and divisive politics that seems to continue really back and forth. It’s what people are so fed up with. It’s why they want to change Washington." In his rally speech, Donald had further remarked, “Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way...And if you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country."