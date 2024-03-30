Apparently, Kate Middleton Always Wanted to Be a ‘Country Mom,' Even If She Ended Up With a 'Banker'

An insider close to the royal family once claimed that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, has long yearned to be a 'country mum.' Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are the children of Middleton and Prince William; when the family is not at Kensington Palace, they are often seen at Norfolk. When Middleton is not on duty, she does enjoy the royal benefits of large country houses, like her and William's Norfolk property, Amner Hall. However, since she lives in London's Kensington Palace and accepts royal engagements, her daily life is hectic, public, and often under observation.

In one issue of People, a source close to the royal family revealed in the year 2020, "Even if she were married to a banker, I don’t think she would be much different. She would have wanted to be a country mom and be in town occasionally. I don’t think she would have been living a very different life." Prince William and Middleton's rural residence in Norfolk, some 110 miles north of London, is a reflection of her childhood in the hamlet of Bucklebury. The family of five stayed at the 10-bedroom Georgian home on the Queen's Sandringham estate for most of the lockdown period.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Indigo

Although one may anticipate Middleton to have a different home life than other people, a friend told the outlet that she is 'very chilled at home.' The source revealed at the time, "It's a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There's no airs and graces." Even though she ascended to the nation's highest position, Middleton maintained a reasonable level of groundedness.

The insider further added, "There are no blow-dries—it's always hair up in a ponytail. She's either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologizing as she's late for the school run before dashing off. It's the life of a working mom with three young children—just a different sort of day job to most. She is doing that to help her children be more grounded and keep their reality in check. That's what really matters to her."

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Following the 42-year-old royal's stomach surgery earlier this year, a flurry of conspiracy theories over her health surfaced, as reported by Vogue, which was further fed by her weeks-long disappearance from the public spotlight. Since Middleton has now explained her disappearance, some royal analysts think she and William held off on telling the public until they had some time to shield their young children from the out-of-the-ordinary public response to her illness. In a statement posted on March 22, Middleton said that it had taken them some time to 'reassure them that I'm going to be okay' and 'to explain' her condition to their kids in a manner that was suitable for them. She added, "We hope that you’ll understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment."