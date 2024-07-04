Any of These Major Celebs Could Replace Katy Perry on 'American Idol,' According to Luke Bryan

Katy Perry's fellow judges on American Idol are now speculating about who would replace her since she left the show after seven seasons. In a recent interview with Billboard, Luke Bryan revealed some names that have been mooted to succeed Perry as judges on the popular ABC singing competition show. Bryan revealed to the outlet, "I’ve said several names. I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks."

“I think P!nk has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks [...] Disney is not saying anything yet” - Luke Bryan. pic.twitter.com/iRxBuYAki2 — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) July 2, 2024

He further added, "It’s been interesting. It’s been something Disney been really tightlipped about with me and Lionel [Richie] and Ryan [Seacrest]. We currently haven’t heard what the story is on who’s coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back."

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Araya Doheny

Bryan has his picks for potential show replacements, but he told Billboard that Perry was 'perfect for the job' and that getting someone else to take her place would be a challenge. The producer, in his opinion, is 'working real hard to find somebody' to replace her. He also added, "I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do, and we’re just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide."

It is also worth noting that a very reliable source has said Adele is being majorly considered as Katy’s replacement as well. — gabrieldeanmusic (@gdeanmusic) July 3, 2024

Since American Idol's 2018 revival by ABC, Perry has served as a judge on the show. Following the conclusion of season 22, Perry revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February 2024 that she would not be returning to the judges' table. As reported by The New York Post, she shared with Kimmel, "Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans. So I think this will probably be my last season for ‘Idol.’ I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive)

Additionally, Perry also had a suggestion for someone who should take her place. When asked by E! News in April about her ideal replacement, she gushed about country music sensation Jelly Roll. She told the outlet, "I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything. So I love him. And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!"

The Roar singer went on to say that the ideal candidate for the position of judge 'doesn't read the comments' left by internet trolls. She said, "Unfortunately, when you're a woman and you have an opinion or you're a boss, sometimes you're also considered a B-*-T-C-[H]…so just someone that has a strong sense of self, that listens to their intuition."