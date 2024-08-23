Anthony Bourdain Blasted 'Gropey, Grabby, Disgusting' Bill Clinton in Scathing Interview Before Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

Celebrated chef, Anthony Bourdain, passed away on June 8, 2018. Just four months before his tragic passing, Bourdain made explosive revelations about convicted sex offender, Harvey Weinstein, and the Clintons. His detailed interview with Popula was posthumously published a month later, wherein he famously slammed former President, Bill Clinton, for his connections with Weinstein. "Bill Clinton, look, the bimbo eruptions— it was f*cking monstrous. That would not have flown today. A piece of sh-t. Entitled, r-pey, gropey, grabby, disgusting, and the way that he—and she—destroyed these women and...everyone went along, and, and are blind to this!"

Bourdain continued, "Screamingly apparent hypocrisy and venality. How you can, on the one hand, howl at the moon about all these other predators and not at least look back. Okay, let’s say, well, it was all consensual— powerful men, starstruck women, okay fine, let’s accept it at its most charitable interpretation. Fine. He is a very charming man, I met him, and he’s f*cking magnetic. As is she. When you’re in the room, you think wow, she’s really warm and nice and funny. But the way they efficiently dismantled, destroyed, and shamelessly discredited these women for speaking their truth is unforgivable."

However, after the Monica Lewinsky controversy, Bourdain did not think Clinton should have been ousted from office. “I don’t think he should’ve been thrown out of office for this. I think you recognize people for what they are, and you determine for yourself, I’m not voting for that motherf*cker ever again! Or anybody who enabled him, you know? This product, okay, I voted for it, it’s in. Is this grounds for pulling someone out of office? I don’t think so."

The renowned chef added, "I would look at it this way...I would never under any circumstances vote for Bill Clinton today. But I think impeaching the guy over Lewinsky was ridiculous. Particularly given today. It was the shaming, discrediting, and undermining of women that made both of them unsuitable for any future endeavors. I don’t think they should’ve pulled him from office," Bourdain said, as reported by Deadline.

In 2017, the chef openly criticized Hillary Clinton's CNN interview where she spoke about Weinstein. “I was — I was just sick,” Hillary said. “I was shocked. I was appalled. And, you know, like so many people who’ve come forward and spoken out, this was a different side of a person who I and many others had known in the past.” The then-Secretary of State alleged that she never knew anything about the sexual offender's private life. “I certainly didn’t, and I don’t know who did,” she said. “But I can only speak for myself, and I think speak for many others who knew him primarily through politics.”

In response, Bourdain tweeted, "And I have to say, Hillary's interview with Fareed Zakaria was shameful in its deflection and disingenuousness." He continued, "I can assure you that the victims of Mr. Weinstein's three decades of predatory behavior are disappointed too. I'm sitting next to one." As per People, Bourdain exhibited his steadfast support for Asia Argento, with whom he was romantically involved, and other accusers of Weinstein's abuse.

