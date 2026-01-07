Another Impeachment? Trump Says It’s Coming If GOP Loses Congress in 2026

Donald Trump knows how much power a warning has. So on Tuesday night in Washington, he delivered another one aimed at his own party. Trump told House Republicans that if they lose the 2026 midterms, Democrats will impeach him “again.”

He was speaking at a House Republican policy retreat when he said that: “You gotta win the midterms. Because if we don’t win the midterms, they’ll find a reason to impeach me.” He reminded Republicans that Congress can carry on its investigations.

All 435 House seats and a third of the Senate will be on the ballot in November during the midterms. And polling shows a sour mood with Trump’s party as voters say the country (and more so its economy) is on the wrong track. An NBC poll found that 50% of registered voters prefer Democrats to control Congress, compared with 42% for Republicans.

Midterms also tend to punish the party in the White House in general, so there’s that.

Trump: “You gotta win the midterms. Because if we don’t win the midterms, they’ll find a reason to impeach me. I’ll get impeached.” pic.twitter.com/89NvspoP99 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2026

Trump is the only U.S. president to have been impeached twice by the House.

The first time was in 2019 after allegations that he pressured Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding military aid. The second came in 2021, after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, when he was accused of wanting to overturn his 2020 loss.

Both times, the Senate fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict him.

House Republican policy retreat was held at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center and on the fifth anniversary of the January 6 attack. Trump, of course, said that both his impeachments were politically motivated and that Democrats are itching for a third round. After the recent U.S. operation in Venezuela to capture Nicolás Maduro, Rep. Maxine Waters of California warned that his actions could very well warrant impeachment. She said Democrats “cannot remain silent or passive” now.

Maxine Waters…still hating President Trump… Someone should Investigate HER!! Remember … It’s always the ones who Hate Trump the most that are the guiltiest!! pic.twitter.com/b9ZNqVLYi9 — Mira 🇨🇦🇭🇷🇯🇲🇺🇸True North! 🗣 (@tygerpatches) January 2, 2026

GOP strategists, on the other hand, are planning to use the idea of another impeachment to get more voter turnout, though Trump himself won’t be on the ballot. The U.S. president also complained about his polling numbers, as most surveys show his approval rating to be around 40%. Then he insisted he wasn’t serious, and blamed the “fake news” for taking him literally!

Then again, in 2018, Democrats surged to 235 House seats that paved the way for Trump’s impeachment. His self-fulfilling prophecy is, for some reason, keeping the fear of a third impeachment at its core.