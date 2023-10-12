Ann Coulter, Donald Trump’s Ex-Supporter Mocks His 'Limited Vocabulary' in a Vicious Takedown

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter recently shared her views on the 'speaking abilities' of former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump during a podcast with Patrick Bet-David. Once known to be an ardent Trump supporter, Coulter is in strong opposition to former President Trump. According to Coulter, Obama was the 'most articulate' President in recent history, while she claimed that Trump 'has a vocabulary of 50 words.' Coulter also drew parallels between the difference in the president's verbosity and a hilarious analogy from her life.

During the podcast, Coulter remarked, "One thing I’ve noticed about presidents is we tend to go back and forth. I mean, it’s like me going back and forth on boyfriends–the smart, ugly one and the good-looking, stupid one." She suggested that voters similarly oscillate between highly articulate presidents and those she described as having 'marbles in their mouth.'

Expanding on her statement, Coulter cited Ronald Reagan as 'unbelievably articulate' and said that "it drove Democrats crazy and oh, Hollywood, Hollywood." She then highlighted the pattern, transitioning from articulate to less articulate presidents and vice versa. Coulter then expanded on her point of view and stated, "And then we get marbles in his mouth George Bush one. Then we get Mr. Smooth, Bill Clinton, and oh, melts in your mouth. And then we go from there to other marbles in your mouth Bush to oh my gosh, the most articulate president we’ve probably ever had, Barack Obama, to Trump who has a vocabulary of about 50 words."

Coulter's perspective on the alternating dynamics of presidential eloquence aligns with her assessment of the political landscape. She discussed her initial expectations for Ron DeSantis, whom she considered highly competent on critical issues such as immigration, crime, and COVID-19 response. However, she later noted that DeSantis lacked the 'showmanship' she anticipated on the debate stage.

According to Coulter, DeSantis stands out among GOP presidential candidates due to his proficiency in addressing key issues. Despite recognizing his policy strengths, she pointed out a perceived shortfall in DeSantis's ability to showcase those strengths effectively in a debate setting. This commentary from Coulter provided insight into her observations on presidential communication styles and their impact on public perception. By drawing parallels between her own experiences and the electorate's preferences, she painted a picture of a cyclical pattern in which voters alternate between leaders with varying degrees of eloquence and articulation.

Previously, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to launch a scathing attack on the right-wing author and commentator. In his posts, Trump implied that Coulter was bitter about not being granted a prominent role within the MAGA (Make America Great Again) social circles. He even said, "She wasn't worth the trouble!" However, as Coulter navigates the political landscape, her assessments of past and potential future leaders offer a glimpse into what she thinks makes for effective governance and communication.

