Angelina Pivarnick Accepts Boyfriend Vinny Tortorella's Proposal on 'Jersey Shore'

A recent episode of MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation took a romantic turn this Thursday when Vinny Tortorella got down on his knees and popped the question to Angelina Pivarnick. According to People, during the April 27 episode, the castmates were celebrating Vinny Guadagnino's birthday over dinner. It was then that Tortorella surprised Angelina. "I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren't guaranteed, but something that I've learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life," he told Pivarnick leaving the rest of the cast of the reality series shocked.

"If there's anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything — good, bad, little, big — I'll always have your back, I know you'll have my back," he continued. "I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else — together, as one. My best friend, I love you so much and I just wanted to give you something," he said, before pulling out the ring box and getting down on one knee. "I love you, Ang, and I hope that you'll marry me."

Reality TV star, Angelina Pivarnick herself was utterly shocked by the proposal but the softness in her eyes gave away all the doubts about how she perceived it. The 36-year-old reality star wasted no time and she replied, "100 times over, yes, babe!" to Tortorella, who now is her fiancé. Everyone at the table was happy for the newly engaged couple. The birthday boy too, was just mildly irritated by this sweet interruption during the dinner. After all the congratulations, the Jersey Shore cast made light fun of the situation, emphasizing how quickly Pivarnick is to marry again, post her recent divorce from ex Chris Larangeira.

During the episode on April 20, Vinny Tortorella did show a series of signs that he was ready to take the next step in his relationship. He was pulled aside by a producer, and Tortorella told him that he was "planning a little something that I need help with." He continued, "Well, not a little something. It's a big thing that I've been thinking about doing. Do you mind if I let you in on it?" He revealed that he was planning a surprise for Pivarnick. "I wanted to get engaged," he said. "It's going to be tonight…She doesn't know."

In a confessional, Pivarnick talked about the surprise moment: "If you would have told me that I would have my divorce party last night and now I'm engaged officially, I would tell you right now you're full of dog s---. But here I am, engaged, and I'm getting married again," she proudly informed cameras while showing off her shiny, new diamond ring.