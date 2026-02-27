Angelina Jolie’s Son Maddox Drops Brad Pitt’s Last Name in Film Credits

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s eldest son, Maddox, changed his official name by removing “Pitt” from his surname in the credits of his mother’s latest film.

The 24-year-old, born Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, is credited as “Maddox Jolie” in Couture, a drama directed by Alice Winocour and starring Angelina Jolie, Louis Garrel, Ella Rumpf, and Garance Marillier.

Couture premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2025 and was released in France on February 18, 2026.

The film follows Jolie’s character, Maxine Walker, an American filmmaker diagnosed with breast cancer while working in France during Paris Fashion Week. Maddox contributed as an assistant director.

According to Marca, his move marks a shift from his earlier credit on Jolie’s 2024 Netflix film Maria, where he was listed as Maddox Jolie-Pitt while working behind the scenes.

Once considered one of Hollywood’s hottest couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, popularly known as Brangelina, met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005), but dismissed allegations of an affair. Amid public speculation about their chemistry, the couple got engaged in April 2012 and married in August 2014.

The relationship between the former couple and their children changed significantly after Jolie alleged abuse by Pitt. Public opinion remains divided, with supporters on both sides.

The FBI investigated the matter but ultimately declined to bring charges in 2022. The couple was declared legally single in 2019 and finalized their divorce settlement in December 2024.

They share six children: Shiloh, 22; Maddox, 19; Zahara, 19; Pax, 20; and twins Knox and Vivienne, both 15.

Sources close to Pitt indicate he is aware of the name changes and is heartbroken, though he continues to express love for his children.

Maddox is now the third of their six children to publicly distance himself from the “Pitt” surname.

In 2023, Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie during her induction into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College.

Shiloh, 19, was credited as Shiloh Jolie in the Playbill for the Broadway production The Outsiders.

Reports say that Pitt does not see some of his children very often, although he is believed to have tried to fix things. Maddox’s choice to use his own name in the industry shows he wants to be known for himself, not just as Brad Pitt’s son.

Last year, reports indicated that Angelina Jolie was upset after her name was left out from Academy Award nominations for her role in the film Maria. The Oscars committee did not comment, but Jolie has attributed the situation to Brad Pitt.

“There was a ton of buzz about how her performance in Maria was a career-defining role, and she was fully expecting to win the Oscar,” a source said. “The fact that she didn’t even get nominated is unbelievable to her.”

Angelina Jolie was shattered, as she thought this role would bring her back as an A-list star, but owing to Pitt’s larger-than-life star image, she believed that he tried to gather a smear campaign and damage her reputation.

According to Radaronline.com, Jolie believes that Pitt’s ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, allegedly supported him in turning people against her. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston is currently in a relationship with Jim Curtis, a 50-year-old wellness coach, author, and hypnotherapist.

“She’s very happy and comfortable,” the insider claimed as per PEOPLE. “He’s just so sweet and supportive of her. He makes her everyday life better.”

