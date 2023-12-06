Since 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been embroiled in a nasty and protracted divorce fight. Their six children have suffered psychologically over the past seven years as a result of the couple's court battle. The 48-year-old Tomb Raider actress acknowledged in a recent interview with WSJ Magazine that she has changed how stress affects her life. "We had to heal," Jolie said regarding her post-divorce period with her kids. "There are things we needed to heal from," the Eternals actress admitted while revealing that she will be leaving Hollywood soon to settle down in Cambodia. She said that she 'doesn't really have a social life' in Los Angeles and that her kids are the individuals with whom she is closest. "It's part of what happened after my divorce; I lost the ability to live and travel freely," she said. "I will move when I can."

The Maleficient star intends to spend more time with her kids at her Cambodian home and pursue 'authenticity.' "They are the closest people to me and my life, and they're my close friends," she shared. "We're seven very different people, which is our strength."

As per ET Online sources, Jolie revealed that she is close with refugees and considers them to be her 'closest friends.' She reveals about her inner circle, "Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict." She continued. "I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity." "My body reacts very strongly to stress," the Salt actress said while touching on the topic of stress during her divorce period. "My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell’s palsy six months before my divorce."

Inspired by her humanitarian experience, Jolie's latest endeavor is Atelier Jolie, a fashion initiative that will center on labor difficulties and sustainability, two challenges that have plagued the industry for years. "My daughter jokes that I wear too many trench coats," she shares. "It’s just like a hiding thing." Jolie acknowledges that she is more accepting of this stage of her appearance and figure than ever with the opening of her newest venue and chapter in her life.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Guillermo Legaria

"It’s like I see my scars and my things, and I feel like I’ve lived. And I’m having these big experiences, and I have this map of this complex body that’s changed over time," said the Original Sin actress, who had a double mastectomy in 2013. "You and I both know that a woman with a full life is very sexy." As per E News reports, with Maddox, the eldest child of Jolie-Pitt, enrolled at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, and Zahara, the daughter, attending Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, some of the Jolie-Pitt family have already chalked out their own path away from Hollywood.

