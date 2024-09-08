Angelina Jolie Didn’t Regret Kissing Brother at Oscars, Revealed That Her Parents 'Really Loved That'

Back in 2000 when Angelina Jolie received her Oscar award her sibling love crossed limits which didn't get lauds from her fans. When the Maleficent star kissed her brother on the lips in the presence of the paparazzi things got out of control. Everyone bashed the Hollywood star for kissing her own brother that night. The 72nd Academy Awards was indeed known more for the incident than the significant awardees.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by S. Granitz

Jolie won the Best Supporting Actor Female award for her performance in Girl, Interrupted. The actor went on to share her increasing love for her brother James Haven the same night which was contemplated as sibling love until the two shared a kiss later. "I’m in shock, and I’m so in love with my brother right now. He just held me and said he loved me, and I know he’s so happy for me. And, um, thank you for that," Jolie said in her thanking speech. The act became one of the most controversial stories of Jolie. However, later in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said that her parents had no inhibitions about their kiss. "My parents really loved that moment, and that’s what will always matter," the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star revealed.

Haven, on the other hand, had also explained that the two shared a formal gesture of a very short span which was not passionate or romantically linked. According to Metro, Haven said, "I did not give Angie a French kiss. It was something simple and lovely. She was about to go off to Mexico to finish filming Original Sin with Antonio Banderas. I congratulated her on the Oscar win and gave her a quick kiss on the lips. It was snapped and became a big thing."

Angelina Jolie with her brother James Haven for Elle magazine, 2000. pic.twitter.com/H1sFV35WFo — Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) January 14, 2024

Jolie is known for her unusual ways of expressing love. Her former husband Billy Bon Thornton once shared a bizarre idea of Jolie. "[A] vial of blood is very simple. Angie came home one day with a kit she bought," he said. "You know those lockets you buy that are clear and you put a picture of your grannie in it or something like that and wear it around your neck? That's what it was. She bought two of those. We were apart a lot because she's off making Tomb Raider and I'm making Monster's Ball. We were on opposite ends—we see each other for two weeks and whatever," according to E! News.

Never did quite understand the dynamic between these 2. Were they natural siblings? — Oddest History (@OddestHistory_) January 14, 2024

He continued, "She thought it would be interesting and romantic if we took a little razorblade and sliced our fingers, smeared a little blood on these lockets and you wear it around your neck just like you wear your son or daughter's baby hair in one. Same thing. From that, we were wearing quart jars of blood around our necks." Adding on he joked, "And we were vampires and we lived in a dungeon."