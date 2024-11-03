Angelina Jolie Allegedly Had an Affair with a Music Icon While He Was Still Married: "She Scares Me..."

When Angelina Jolie starred in The Rolling Stones' 1997 music video for Anybody Seen My Baby? It set the stage for a surprising saga with Mick Jagger, who was still married to supermodel Jerry Hall. Captivated by Jolie's allure, Jagger reportedly admitted, "She scares me a little – I like that," sparking a relentless pursuit. Despite her then marriage to Jonny Lee Miller, the Rolling Stones icon would go on a two-year campaign to catch her attention, marked by a mix of persistent phone messages and grand gestures.

The details of their alleged relationship emerged in Christopher Anderson's revealing book, Mick: The Wild Life and Mad Genius of Jagger. According to Lauren Taines, a friend of Jolie's mother Marcheline Bertrand, Jagger's pursuit was nothing short of "desperate." His phone messages were described as "astonishing," with the rock legend "virtually sobbing" into Jolie's answering machine, as per Vogue. The persistence eventually paid off. After her marriage to Miller ended, Jolie finally agreed to meet Jagger in Florida during a break in the Rolling Stones' tour.

The weekend reportedly "left Angelina unimpressed and Mick wanting more." Not one to give up easily, Jagger allegedly attempted to maintain proximity to Jolie through an elaborate scheme—trying to cast her then-husband in his Jagged Edge film company's production of Enigma, hoping this would bring her to the set. In what reads like a script from a Hollywood drama, one particular date ended in an unexpected twist. According to Anderson's book, Jagger took Jolie to a party only to disappear during the evening for a brief encounter with Charlie's Angels star Farrah Fawcett. Despite this apparent slight, the book suggests that Jolie gave Jagger another chance, leading to an on-and-off relationship that spanned two years, as per Mirror.

The timing of these events coincided with significant changes in both their lives. Jagger's marriage to supermodel Hall was unraveling, ultimately ending in 1999 when Hall filed for divorce, citing "multiple adultery." Jolie, meanwhile, was navigating the early stages of her career, years before her transformation into a global humanitarian and her high-profile relationship with Brad Pitt.

The main reason this alleged affair garnered attention was the individuals involved. Jagger, who’s already a legend in the love department, was chasing one of Hollywood’s mysterious new stars. This was the same Jagger who’s had relationships with big names like Carla Bruni and Uma Thurman. Therapist Natasha Terry, one of his ex-partners, even referred to him as a "sex vampire." Oddly enough, Jolie’s mom actually wanted her daughter to end up with the famous rock star. But in the end, Jolie told Jagger to stop pursuing her and back off. In the meantime, Jagger continued to add chapters to his well-known love life, while Jolie married Billy Bob Thornton and then Pitt.