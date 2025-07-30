“And We’re Done” — Panic Grips White House as Insiders Finally Admit Trump Can Never Escape Epstein Controversy

Trump does not like the fact that people are still talking about Epstein. The demand for Epstein files to be revealed does not seem to be down despite the administration’s efforts to do so. Now a White House insider has revealed how it can cripple his presidency. The reason could be a tiny MAGA supporter group not getting over the mess.

The Epstein mess has been going around for weeks, leading some MAGA supporters to openly criticize him. Some are burning their MAGA caps to show their disagreement. Major supporters are backing out with this outrage, which can lead to a crisis situation for Trump.

The insider said this is never going to die down no matter what. “It’s one of those things where, with a certain segment of the base, a very small segment of the base, it’s never going to die down, no matter what,” as per the Washington Post.

The Trump administration has made several attempts to subdue the uproar but it does not seem to go away.

Another insider said, “It’s not going to be some huge revolt, but you’re going to see less lines at the rallies,” while further claiming, “All you need is 5 percent of these people to just get cynical, apathetic, lethargic, and we’re done,” as per Raw Story.

White House confirms they are done with The Epstein case…. The masks are off… pic.twitter.com/5Jg0pfqTnn — Isaac’s Army (@ReturnOfKappy) July 7, 2025

Trump’s supporters have been in rebellion so far after his attorney general, Pam Bondi, along with the FBI, revealed there is no Epstein list. On the contrary, she told me a few months back that the list is sitting on her desk for review.

So the DOJ and FBI’s announcement about the list not even existing does not make sense, as per the critics. Before winning the election, the administration had promised to release all Epstein documents; however, they failed to live up to the promise.

This has added to the constant demand for the release of the files. Several people believe his name is in the files along with other influential people. After ending his term with DOGE, Elon Musk accused Trump of being in the files and not releasing them for this reason.

He even said yes to impeaching Trump for the same reason. Later on, he deleted those posts and said he went too far. Not just MAGA supporters, some people speculate that Vance may also go behind his back. He may have already done that by meeting Rupert Murdoch a few weeks before the WSJ released news on Epstein and Trump.

“The White House and Justice Department’s response to the crisis has been driven by no clear strategy other than asking the country to forget it and move on, multiple people close to the situation told The Post.” Not moving on.

Release the Epstein files. Gift link below. pic.twitter.com/OpGPDFlmC7 — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath) July 28, 2025

In a poll, 39% were not sure of Trump’s performance in dealing with the Epstein case, while 43% still agreed he did a good job. According to the insider, the administration is trying to downplay the situation but is panicking behind the doors.

People might think they are just brushing it off, but the White House is trying to handle the situation with all hands on deck. They want to control the narrative here.