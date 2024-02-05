Ana Navarro's Rarely-Seen Step-Daughter Appears on 'The View', Fans Notice On-Air 'Tension'

During a recent episode of The View, the hosts spoke about friends who start and run a big group chat without one's involvement. Sara Haines tried to bring up their personal lives as the hosts quarreled about being left off some discussion threads. Haines directed her question towards Ana Navarro and said, "Do you do this in your family?" Then abruptly she turned to face the studio audience before addressing Navarro again and making an awful error.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Haines said, "Your daughter," then quickly corrected, "Stepdaughter is here." Navarro became pale and muttered something unintelligible under her breath. Then, the camera panned to her stepdaughter, who wasn't expecting to be on TV or mic'd up. As reported by The Sun, the interaction and Ana's response confused several admirers. One user tweeted, "Okay. That was awkward with #Ana's step-daughter acknowledgment." The other replied, "There was a little tension there." There was one more comment that read, "Wasn't it though. Ana seemed uneasy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Navarro revealed her reasons for never having children in 2022 while appearing on The View. Her husband and she had tried in vitro fertilization, but the process was not successful, so their hopes of becoming parents were dashed. Navarro disclosed to the viewers and her fellow presenters, "By the time I tried, it was too late, with IVF, Al and I tried." This admission followed a conversation on how women's ability to plan their whole lives is often violated by timeframes. As reported by People, Navarro advised other women at the time, "I always tell women who are career women who are trying to get into that space, 'Look, if you can afford it, and that's a big if, if you can afford it, you should freeze your eggs just because it leaves you with a level of options."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Navarro continued to live her life to the fullest despite not being fortunate enough to have a child. She is the stepmother to her equally private spouse Al Cárdenas' four grown children. Born in Cuba, Alberto Remigio Cárdenas y Pardo is a Miami, Florida-based lawyer, politician, and conservative activist. Cárdenas is now the senior partner at the Squire Patton Boggs law firm in Miami as well as the Advocacy Group at Cardenas Partners. He was also named by Former President Ronald Reagan and previous President George H.W. Bush to the President's Trade Policy Commission and the Federal National Mortgage Association Board of Directors.

The publication The Hill rated Cárdenas one of the top lobbyists in D.C. Navarro often posts peeks of her life on Instagram, which includes trips and margarita-sipping swimming sessions with her spouse and dog. Aside from this, Navarro has served as a spokesperson for a large number of Americans dissatisfied with the political environment. Despite the constant criticism, the co-host doesn't hesitate to voice her ideas on the talk show or social media.