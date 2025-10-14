Ana Navarro Slams Pam Bondi on The View — “You Just Look …”

Ana Navarro trashed Pam Bondi on The View, comparing her to how she was during her time as Florida’s attorney general.

Monday’s episode of The View discussed a segment from SNL where Amy Poehler was mimicking her, along with Tina Fey dressed as Kristi Noem.

The co-hosts present were discussing whether embracing the SNL parody was the right move for Bondi. Whoopi Goldberg asked if the SNL cold open of Bondi was like a “rite of passage” for Bondi and her MAGA base.

Navarro replied, “I’ve known Pam Bondi for a long time, I haven’t spoken to her obviously in a few years but this is a completely different Pam Bondi than the person I knew in Florida who was an affable, nice, southern.”

She further added that Bondi is loving the SNL cold open as if it’s a compliment for her. Poehler was insulting the lawmakers and was seen dodging questions in the segment, similar to what we see Bondi doing, and followed by the cameo from Tina Fey, who’s playing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

She was joking about killing her dog and comparing it to the famous movie Old Yeller. In the past, Noem has admitted to shooting and killing a pet dog, which received some serious flak from everyone. After seeing the SNL episode, Pam Bondi posted on social media and tagged Kristi Noem, saying, “Should we recreate this picture in Chicago? Loving Amy Poehler!”

Navarro wasn’t really digging Bondi and admitted, “Frankly, I think what she’s doing to the institution of the DOJ and the oversight in Congress is shameful and embarrassing and is going to go down in history as one of the worst performances by an attorney general in front of Congress.”

Bondi has helped cover up the Epstein files and also had a role in spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election. Trump tried to defend Bondi, but the speculations remain strong against her. Another host on the show, Sara Haines, said it was the only way she could have responded because it’s SNL, and they should be able to take a joke.

She said, “Otherwise, you just look dumb.” Navarro took a jab at Bondi again, adding, “Ah, these people may not need much help to look dumb.” Everyone laughs in affirmation.