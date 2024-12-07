An Old Video Shows Prince Harry Teasing Meghan Markle About Their First Date: “I Hate Being...”

A resurfaced clip from the Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries has given fans a heartwarming glimpse into the playful and loving dynamic between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The video captured a sweet and humorous moment where Prince Harry teased Markle about being late to their first date. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on May 19, reflected on their early dating days during the Netflix series. In a lighthearted exchange, Harry reminded Markle of their first date at Soho House in London, revealing her tardiness.

Harry joked with a mischievous whisper, “She was late.” Markle, initially surprised, asked, “I was late?” Harry playfully reminded her, “Yeah, remember? You came rushing in from having a shower.” Markle laughed as she recalled coming straight from Wimbledon and admitted, “I hate being late,” emphasizing it was just a few minutes. But Harry’s next words melted hearts—“I was like ‘You can be as late as you want, I ain’t moving, I wanna see you again.’” The adorable confession flaunted Harry’s excitement about their budding romance and left fans swooning.

The proposal, the first date, meeting the family (yes, Queen included) and Princess Diana... Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's first interview pic.twitter.com/WXKn8ARIAI — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 27, 2017

As per SheFinds, the viral clip has drawn countless comments from fans. One fan wrote, "I love their love story!" Another fan gushed, "Oh man! This man loves his wife," Someone else added, "The way he looks at her says it all. I wish the firm hadn't decided to vilify these two." In agreement, another user added, "He knew she was the one." Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, "Love them. So happy they are just themselves and happy." As if this was not enough, others added, "I'm their biggest shipper I swear. They're so in love, this is the happiness Prince Harry always deserved."

As per People, Prince Harry and Markle first crossed paths in 2016, after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. Markle was in London on a filming break from Suits and attending Wimbledon when they arranged to meet. Their chemistry was instant, leading to back-to-back dates in the days that followed. Harry gushed, "I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly — it was a confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned. This beautiful woman literally tripped and fell into my life. I fell into her life and the fact that she will be unbelievably good at the job part of it as well is obviously a huge relief to me because she'll be able to deal with everything else that comes with it."

Prince Harry was late for his first date with Meghan because he was stuck in traffic: “I didn’t know him, so I was like, ‘oh, this is what he does?’ I was just not interested in that. [Then when he walked in], he was so sweet [and] genuinely embarrassed” pic.twitter.com/Ux7Aig1mCr — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) December 8, 2022

Despite the whirlwind nature of their romance, Meghan clarified in an interview that their relationship developed privately for several months before becoming public. In Harry & Meghan, the couple also shared that their connection began on Instagram when Harry spotted Meghan in a video shared by a friend. She remarked, "I don't think that I would call it a whirlwind in terms of our relationship, obviously there have been layers attached.”