Katy Perry Joins Orlando Bloom & Rarely-Seen Stepson Flynn for Wimbledon Amid 'American Idol' Break

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry attended Wimbledon with her fiance Orlando Bloom and stepson Flynn on Wednesday. The American Idol judge has been spotted spending time with her family while on a break from the show.

Perry spent some time in Bloom's hometown of London. She donned a long-sleeve, navy blue, off-the-shoulder shirt with a white, ankle-length skirt to the Wimbledon Championships. The singer wore a blue and white polka-dot scarf around her neck. Perry had side-swept bangs and wore her hair down.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arriving at Wimbledon event tennis, in London. pic.twitter.com/xkgXCktvIw — Katy Perry Today 🍓 (@todaykatyp) July 5, 2023

Bloom dressed in a navy suit with a white checkered pattern to match his fiancée. He wore sunglasses and black dress shoes, per The U.S. Sun. As they reached the arena, Flynn, Bloom's son whom he shares with his former partner Miranda Kerr was spotted walking in front of them. Daisy, the daughter of Perry and Bloom, didn't appear to be at Wimbledon. During the competition, the couple was captured on camera. Perry was seen sipping on a drink while Bloom whispered into her ear as they sat in the crowd.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, England. pic.twitter.com/xpmlg94lVu — Katy Perry Activity 🍓 (@KatyActivity) July 5, 2023

The U.S. Sun exclusively revealed that the 38-year-old singer is thinking about leaving the reality show to spend more time with her daughter Daisy, according to an ABC insider. The insider from American Idol revealed Perry has been "mulling over" her future since talking about her wish to expand her family, spend more time with Bloom, and continue her music career outside of the show. According to the source, Perry has expressed a desire for Daisy to have a "baby brother or sister" in the future.

As the insider stated, "With both of them working so much on projects, time as a family is also very precious." The insider said, "She’s spoken about wanting more sleep and feeling a lot more emotional than usual this season." Regarding her career, the insider said Perry would prefer to travel the world once more "on her terms" rather than undertaking a demanding schedule across several continents.

The reason Perry is hesitant to go on American Idol in the upcoming season could be financial. The insider continued, "The money she could earn from a few stadium gigs could eclipse the deal that ABC can offer." It's unlikely that Perry's $30 million compensation for American Idol, including the sponsorship deals, will rise for the upcoming season. The source added, “She’s been busting her butt making Idol a success, balancing the Vegas shows, and family life with Daisy and Orlando. “People forget she has balanced the show through a world tour, a pregnancy, and being a mom."

The insider stated that Perry has had a fantastic run with the show, despite reportedly being unhappy about sometimes being portrayed by producers as a villain. “This season has been epic, and it feels like Idol is back as the top TV show of the year." The Idol insider said, "So, the question is how does she eclipse that?"

