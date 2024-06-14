An Enraged Trump Dropped Constant 'F-Bombs,' Told Mike Johnson They 'Have to Overturn' Conviction

On May 30, Donald Trump became the first former President of the United States to face a criminal conviction. However, deeming the trial as 'rigged' and 'un-American,' he is now seemingly recruiting Republican lawmakers to aid him in his efforts to discredit the prosecution. Trump allegedly contacted House Speaker Mike Johnson and unleashed an obscene tirade about the same.

According to Politico, the Republican presidential candidate was reportedly heard 'dropping frequent F-bombs' during his talk with Johnson before adding, "We have to overturn this." Johnson, who had previously joined other MAGA Republicans in denouncing the proceedings against his party’s presidential nominee at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, sided with Trump’s complaints. As per the outlet, the Speaker is also in talks with Judiciary chair and Trump ally Jim Jordan about potentially using the appropriations process to target special counsel Jack Smith's probe.

In an interview with Fox News, the House Speaker argued that the Supreme Court should intervene in the matter. On Fox & Friends, Johnson argued, "There’s a lot of developments yet to come, but I do believe the Supreme Court should step in...I think that the justices on the court — I know many of them personally — I think they’re deeply concerned about that as we are. So I think they’ll set this straight, but it’s going to take a while." He assured, "This will be overturned, guys, there’s no question about it. It’s just going to take some time to do it."

Meanwhile, Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, detailed the defense team's strategy for appealing the guilty decision. Blanche stated that the defense was prepared for a conviction and would 'vigorously fight' the verdict. "We want to move forward with an appeal," Blanche told CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent, Robert Costa. He added, "We think an appeal has a lot of merit. We think we're going to win on appeal." The process, however, can only start after sentencing, which is scheduled for July 11 at 10 a.m.

Falsifying corporate documents is considered a Class E felony in New York, which is the lowest criminal charge in the state. The maximum sentence is four years in jail. Whether or not prosecutors would pursue jail time was not made clear by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Blanche, when asked about the possibility of a prison sentence, answered, "If there is a sentence of incarceration, and how that is carried out and when it's carried out — I expect that we would ask for a stay of any sentence while the appellate process works its way through the courts." He concluded, "That's discretionary. That's not something that has to be granted. So that's something that I don't want to think about. I don't think it's going to happen. But it's possible, of course."