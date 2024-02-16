During a Furious Tirade About Her Career on the View, Jennifer Lopez Loses Her Cool

To promote the release of her forthcoming This Is Me... Now album, tour, and musical film, Jennifer Lopez made an appearance on The View on Thursday. She answered cohost Ana Navarro's question about raising the estimated $20 million project on her own. As reported by The Sun, she told the panel that others didn't "get" what she was trying to do with the project, so she had to finance it herself.

‘This Is Me…Now’ by Jennifer Lopez debuts at #2 on US iTunes Albums chart. pic.twitter.com/TuSL7gC3cw — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 16, 2024

Lopez told Navarro, "I think it was hard for people to understand what I was trying to do. I didn't want to do videos or a collection of videos, that wasn't the goal. It's not quite a long-form movie, it's somewhere in between." She continued, "It's kind of like this meta musical kind of thing, that's like a new thing, and I wanted to do a new thing. I think a lot of people couldn't understand it, so nobody wanted to finance it and nobody wanted to put it on their services. It was like, trust me, this is something new and exciting. At the end of the day, I was like, you know..," then the audio faded as Lopez spoke her last few words. When JLo described what went wrong with her project, she most likely stated something vulgar or offensive in general.

"I'LL SHOW THEM!" Jennifer Lopez shares why she financed her latest project 'This Is Me... Now' herself after skeptics in the industry doubted putting her love life in the spotlight. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/dxkf4ihdWi — The View (@TheView) February 15, 2024

The crowd was cheering as the audio resumed, and Lopez continued: "And then I'll show them, I'll show them! Then, when I showed them, they were like, 'Oh, we love that!'" Later in the episode, Alyssa Farah Griffin also enquired about how the couple celebrated their Valentine's Day. Griffin said, "I understand Valentine’s Day is one of your favorite holidays and last year you and Ben got matching tattoos, which is adorable." Lopez interrupted her, "No, we did not get matching! I got one. I got one not for — did I get it for Valentine’s Day? I don’t even remember now. So much stuff happens, I forget what happens!" Griffin corrected her earlier remarks, stating that they now had "compatible tattoos," and then she inquired as to what they had done for the holiday this year. Lopez added, "We had the premiere the night before [Valentine’s Day] and then we kind of went away by ourselves and I had to leave to come to New York in the morning to come here. But we got to spend some time together, which was nice."

Lopez released This Is Me... Then, her third studio album, in 2002. It combined R&B-pop rhythms with her glossy-eyed romanticism. She also announced her engagement to Ben Affleck at the time. However, The couple separated after a few years. After twenty years, "Bennifer," as the press called them in the 2000s, has made a comeback. The couple tied the knot in 2022, and as of 2024, the "This Is Me" series is still going strong, capturing nostalgia and the kind of love she is most familiar with. It serves as the soundtrack to a new Jlo Renaissance in which she had her happy ending and created art that enthralls listeners with her romantic, beautiful tale.