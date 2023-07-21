After Her Feud With Sister Kim, Kourtney Kardashian Wants a “More Meaningful Relationship”

It seems like the oldest Kardashian sister, Kourtney Kardashian, isn't quite ready to let go of the anger towards her younger sister Kim Kardashian over their Dolce & Gabbana cooperation. In a preview clip from this week's episode of The Kardashians, in which Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian get together to resolve their old fight.

Kourtney says to Kim, "I thought it would be nice to talk once after our last chat a while back now." Kim gives a confused reaction and goes on to say, "Like, you've been thinking about it? It's been a while." Kourtney says she waited for the turmoil to go down because she cares about her sisters and adds she wants her siblings "caring about each other enough to be concerned about our feelings."

The elder Kardashian-Jenner sibling further states that, "I do want to have a relationship with my sisters. I want it to be a relationship where we are cared about and where our feelings matter. And I just want a more meaningful relationship."

A lot of trouble started when Kim teamed up with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, from the famed fashion label Dolce & Gabbana, to create a Kim-inspired collection for Milan Fashion Week. Kourtney was upset by the business choice since it occurred long after her wedding to Travis Barker in May 2022 in Portofino, Italy. Dolce & Gabbana hosted the wedding, and guests dressed in an array of the label's retro '90s designs. Later, Kourtney said that Kim had taken the 'wedding vibes' away from her by curating similar '90s fashions for her Dolce partnership, reported ET.

Kim posted a picture album on July 11 showing her fans how she dressed for the afterparty of the D&G Alta Moda Fashion Show: a black, corseted, curve-hugging maxi dress and a matching black lace veil. The SKKN co-founder accompanied Domenico Dolce and Kris Jenner.

Kim's comment section was quickly flooded with fans comparing Kim's outfit to Kourtney's, who also wore a white corseted little dress by the same designer with a flowery lace veil. Many comments noted that Kourtney, like Kim, recently tied the knot in Italy while wearing opera-length, see-through gloves. A user commented on Kim's most recent post, "And you wonder why Kourtney was upset? You're dressing exactly like her during her wedding week." Another user added, "It’s literally the exact same thing kourtney wore at her wedding, I get why she was so angry now."

Kim Kardashian said to Today Show host Savannah Guthrie in May 2023 that the third season of The Kardashians is the "most emotional" season the family has ever recorded, report Hollywood Life. In response to a question about whether she meant her rocky relationship with Kourtney, Kim said, "We’ve been there before, and we’ll always be OK. We’re always family, that’s how we were raised."

During an earlier episode of The Kardashians, Kim apologized to her sister, saying she was 'sad and sorry'. "I totally understand. I hear you. I'm sorry. I'm sorry that my choices put us in this situation. I'm happy for the experience, but I'm sad and sorry that that experience hurt you. Because that's not what I would ever want to do or ever want to make you feel that way. And I'm sad that me choosing to do this would hurt you or our relationship," Kim said.

