Amid Iran Strikes, Trump Shifts Focus on Melania With Multiple Posts Praising Her

President Donald Trump turned to social media in the early hours of the morning to spotlight his wife’s United Nations appearance — sharing not just coverage of her speech, but a fashion write-up detailing what she wore. The posts came as the Iran war entered another deadly day, with the reported toll nearing 800 in Iran and six U.S. service members confirmed dead.

The account was active past midnight.

On Truth Social, Trump first shared a link to an article about Melania Trump would would take “the gavel at UN Security Council in historic first.” A few hours later, he posted of himself and Melania celebrating their 2004 engagement. They had appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. When another user reposted the clip, Trump re-shared it again.

President Trump posted this old interview last night with him and Melania on Ellen in 2004 pic.twitter.com/WLs2fVVEvA — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) March 3, 2026

Then came a third link.

This time it was to a news outlet. The headline focused on Melania making history in a “neutral Dior suit.”

Instead of focusing on Melania being the only U.S. first lady to chair a United Nations Security Council meeting, the article was about her outfit.

It broke down the details of her look. The former model wore a gray Dior jacket and a matching skirt. She then accessorized with a thin black leather belt and Christian Louboutin stilettos.

At the Security Council meeting, Melania spoke about education and artificial intelligence. “The global community must facilitate complete access to technology so that every individual can reach their full potential through education,” she said.

She added, “We must strive to achieve connectivity in the most remote locations and the furthest distances from our cities.”

The fact that US First Lady Melania Trump chaired a UN Security Council meeting on “children in conflict” while the US and Israel killing children in Lebanon and Gaza, and murdered 165 schoolgirls in Iran, is the most hypocritical thing we have seen in the history of the Security… pic.twitter.com/daHUsgMPK5 — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 3, 2026

The session marked an unusual diplomatic role for a first lady. Traditionally, U.S. ambassadors chair Security Council meetings when it is America’s turn in the rotating presidency. But on the home front, the war continued,

Called Operation “Epic Fury,” the U.S.-Israeli assault on Iran began on February 28. One of the first people to be killed was Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

But his death was only one of the very first. Iran’s Red Crescent said 787 people had died so far. The Pentagon said six American service members killed.

Those were not the only losses. Three U.S. fighter jets were shot down in Kuwait in what they are calling friendly fire. However, the pilots survived after ejecting. The U.S. has also taken other hits to their surveillance equipment and drones as well.

Jeffries: Donald Trump has illegally chosen to launch a war. He is describing it as a war. Hegseth is describing it as a war. Other members of the administration are describing it as a war. And as a requirement under the constitution that it’s members of congress who make that… pic.twitter.com/ZEEPhH1u4E — Acyn (@Acyn) March 3, 2026

Iran also retaliated by attacking U.S.-allied Arab states with missiles and drones. With all the air strikes, airports in the region shut down. Unsurprisingly, oil and gas prices rose sharply too.

Trump addressed the deaths during a Medal of Honor ceremony, saying deaths are “a reality of war.” He also warned the numbers could increase.

His Truth Social posts about Melania ran hours after those remarks. The video he re-shared showed a younger couple smiling under studio lights in 2004. In the Breitbart piece, the focus was fabric texture and heel height.

But in Iran, the conflict continued. Lives still hung in the balance. And although the president’s social media feed had moved on, the war had not.