Amid Dating Rumors, Travis Kelce Says He Asked Taylor Swift to a Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce has officially acknowledged he has at least made contact with Taylor Swift, confirming he invited the pop diva to an upcoming Chiefs game amid speculations the two have been hanging out lately. The 33-year-old tight end said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he asked Swift to see him play at Arrowhead Stadium after seeing her perform there during her Eras Tour.

He said, "I threw the ball in her court. I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come to see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit,' so we'll see. We'll see what happens in the near future," per Page Six. Travis did not want to comment on the dating rumors that have been swirling around him and Swift, but he did say that he doesn't like the attention. He said, "It's hilarious how much traction this has actually got. I think it's, right now, it's like that old game in school called 'Telephone,' where everybody is just whispering in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff."

He also commented on his brother Jason, "No one knows what's going on, especially when you’ve got Jason Kelce on live television telling people both sides. He goes on ‘Thursday Night Football’ … the first thing he brings up is Catching Kelce. Then, not even a week later he’s telling everyone it’s 100 percent true" He added, "The guy is absolutely [ridiculous] he can’t stay out of the f–king headlines. Everybody stop asking my brother about my love life."

This comes after Jason, an NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles, joked about Travis dating Swift. Jason said on the WIP Morning Show, "It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening with Travis’ love life. But having said that, man, I think they’re doing great, and I think it’s all 100 percent true and I hope that this thing goes the mile." Then he immediately clarified, "No, I’m joking. I don’t even know what’s happening."

Recently, Messenger reported that Swift and Travis, a player for the Kansas City Chiefs, had been spending time together and added gasoline to the fire. The source told the outlet, "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out. She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago." However, an insider told ET that although Kelce may have been reported as Swift's new secret lover, he is not in fact her new boyfriend.

In July, the NFL star made news by revealing that he had unsuccessfully attempted to offer his number to the singer. In an episode of their podcast New Heights, Kelce and his brother Jason discussed the effort. Kelce confessed in the podcast, "I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her. I received a bunch of [friendship bracelets] being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

