‘America’s Done With Trump’ — New Survey Shows Voters Blame Him for the Failing Economy

It’s surprising to see what people’s true opinions on Donald Trump are based on his latest approval ratings. Trump returned to the White House for a second term as the 47th president of the United States ten months ago, but it appears most voters are unhappy with his performance.

The President will surely be hurt by his most recent approval numbers. An eye-opening Marquette University poll comparing all U.S. presidents found that respondents now lean more favorably toward Barack Obama. We are sure the current President won’t take that with a pinch of salt.

The new poll released by CNN has delivered a brutal wake-up call for President Donald Trump. It shows his approval rating has dropped to just 36 percent, which is only a point above his all-time low following the Jan 6 Capitol riot.

Trump’s approval has sunk to 37%—a new low of his second term. Nearly 7 in 10 Americans say the country’s on the wrong track, and Democrats now lead by 5 points on the midterm ballot, powered by anger over democracy’s decline. 1/2 https://t.co/sJ1X1jnVeq — Elizah Shafak (@ElizahShafak) November 4, 2025

The survey was conducted among 1,245 Americans between October 27 and 30. The poll shows a grim picture of public sentiment 10 months into Trump’s second term. A staggering 63 percent of respondents said they disapprove of his performance, a sharp drop from the 47 percent approval he enjoyed shortly after taking office in January.

Voters were also asked about the state of the country, and 68 percent said things are going “pretty” or “very” badly. Only 4 percent described the situation as “very well.” Things seem to be getting out of hand, as the country edges towards what could be the longest government shutdown in the history of the U.S.

New CNN poll: Trump’s approval rating hits a record low of 37% 32% say the country is doing well. 68% say the country is doing pretty bad. pic.twitter.com/4wf6rsTVAT — Pastor Okezie J. Atañi (@Onsogbu) November 4, 2025

The survey also shows a growing economic anxiety, and 47 percent cited the economy and cost of living as their top issue. 72 percent of voters felt that the current economic conditions were poor. A majority (61 percent) believe Trump’s policies have made the economy worse, far higher than those who said the same about former presidents Biden (55 percent) or Obama (28 percent).

Beyond economic concerns, Trump’s hardline immigration policies also appear to be backfiring. Over half of respondents (57 percent) said he’s “gone too far” with deportations. More than half believe Trump has damaged America’s global reputation and has ruined foreign policies. Almost 61 percent feel that he’s abused the power of the presidency.

41 percent of Americans stated they would vote against Trump in the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. This is a glaring indication that the political tide may be shifting against the former president once more.