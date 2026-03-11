Americans Worry About Possible Military Draft as Iran War Escalates

As the war between America and Iran continues to escalate, U.S. citizens have now started to become worried about a military draft that would decide who would have to go to war. While a revised version of the National Defense Authorization Act was approved last December, introducing automatic enrollment with the Selective Service for certain Americans, people from specific professions would be exempt from the draft.

For instance, ministers of religion would not have to go to war even if World War III breaks out. Moreover, men whose absence from the household would severely affect those dependent on them and ministerial students until they complete their studies are eligible for deferments in case a military draft situation comes into being. Besides ministers of religion, certain elected officials are also eligible for exemptions in case of a military draft while they hold office.

Presently, barring those who are eligible for exemption, all men within the age range of 18 to 25 are obligated to register with the Selective Service System. It is a database that is used to track those who could be called to join the U.S. Army if a draft is reinstated. However, the new measure would help the government automatically register eligible men instead of waiting for them to self-register.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the speculated draft as she appeared on Fox’s morning show with Maria Bartiromo. The host asked her, “Mothers out there are worried that we’re going to have a draft, that they’re going to see their sons and daughters get involved in this. What do you want to say about the president’s plans for troops on the ground? As we know, it’s been largely an air campaign up until now.”

To this, Leavitt said, “President Trump wisely does not remove options off of the table. The president, as commander in chief, wants to continue to assess the success of this military operation.” She also mentioned that the implementation of a draft is not “part of the current plan.”

She then added, “As commander in chief, there’s no greater priority or responsibility to this president than, of course, protecting the American people and protecting our troops and our bases in the Middle East, which Iran has been threatening for 47 years.”

Leavitt’s words did not totally take away the possibility of a draft situation even if it is not a part of the present course of action. America’s attack on Iran has quickly escalated and despite Trump previously claiming that the war was a “short excursion” the possibility of it coming to an end does not seem to be near.

Moreover, Trump’s conflicting comments on the war’s timeline and his plan regarding Iran once the situation is better have raised further concern in the US. The President had previously admitted that the possibility of Americans being attacked in their homeland because of the war is not completely non-existent, which added more tension to the whole situation.

Now with the possibility of a draft situation, the common American people, who do not have the eligibility to be exempt from registering in the military are riddled with anxiety, which is likely to continue till there’s a definitive timeline regarding the war’s end.