Donald Trump‘s love for golf has been famous by now. Last spotted playing golf on March 8, Trump attracted immense criticism from fans who believed the timing to be wrong, especially amid the escalating war between Iran and the United States. However, the criticism did nothing to stop him from doing what he loves the most.

Trump was spotted again at a golf course on Sunday, as he entered his club in West Palm Beach with a convoy of about 10 to 15 security vehicles. This drew backlash on social media, as netizens complained about the spending of public money on the expenses related to the golfing of the President.

A user commented on X, “Enjoying himself while Americans are waiting in long lines at airports, struggling to buy gas to go to work tomorrow, and stretching their pennies to put food on the table & pay for healthcare. Another compared him to Joe Biden, saying, “And he will do more work on that Golf Course Today than Biden did in 4 years.”

#BREAKING : Donald Trump has arrived at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, pic.twitter.com/NayAvDHmqZ — upuknews (@upuknews1) March 22, 2026

A third user accused him of spending another $3 million in taxpayer money, questioning how much of it ultimately benefits him personally. Despite his busy schedule and the controversy, Trump has always managed time for his golfing. Statistics indicate that since his return to the White House in January, he has managed to gather 101 days of golfing, which equates to about 23.7% of his term as the President, as per the data provided by didtrumpgolftoday.com.

Since Donald Trump returned to office, he has golfed 101 of 428 days. According to didtrumpgolftoday, the President has spent 23.6% of his presidency golfing. Last July, taxpayers across the country voiced their outrage when they learned that they would have to shell out $600,000 of their hard-earned money for the provision of golf carts and portable toilet facilities for Secret Service agents at the Bedminster, New Jersey, property of the US President.

An analysis of the cost of a golfing trip made by the US President at the Turnberry golf resort, along with a visit to his 18-hole course at Aberdeen, Scotland, was estimated at $9.7 million, as per an analysis done by HuffPost.

US President’s love of golf has been well-established; his behavior during golfing has been a subject of scrutiny. At Turnberry, he sank a putt on the renowned Ailsa Course but did not pick up the ball afterward. Walking off the green, he left it behind as his caddie approached to retrieve it after a failed effort to celebrate with the U.S. President.

Having blown up the world economy with the war he claims to have won, is winning, needs help to win, and needs no help to win, Donald Trump is now heading towards Palm Beach for yet another well deserved, tax payer funded, relaxing day of golfing. pic.twitter.com/We7dR1RrJp — Daractenus (@Daractenus) March 22, 2026

Criticism intensified the next day when a video surfaced that seemed to capture a caddie positioning a ball for Trump in a better spot. Holding a reported 2.8 handicap with the USGA, his technique may appear unusual, but it consistently yields dependable outcomes. Still, as per critics, Trump has frequently overstated his achievements, even claiming he has captured no fewer than 20 club championships at his 15 global golf venues.

When Trump was spotted playing golf at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, it caused notable damage to his image while the war between the United States and Iran entered its second week. Several political voices contended that choosing to play golf during wartime conveyed the wrong signal.

Just a day before, Donald Trump had already been at the center of backlash during the dignified transfer of six fallen U.S. soldiers on Saturday. This is because he was criticized for wearing items bearing his own brand, such as a white baseball cap with gold lettering that reads “USA,” which costs $55. According to available images, no other U.S. president has been seen wearing a baseball cap during a dignified transfer.

In a video that went viral after being shared on an X account, Donald Trump is seen returning from a round of golf at Trump National Doral. Donald Trump is seen in the video wearing a baseball cap that he had been wearing during the dignified transfer of six US soldiers who had died during the war in Iran. The video went viral quickly, with many criticizing Donald Trump for his priorities at a time when the country is at war.