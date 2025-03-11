Americans Should ‘Kiss Donald Trump And Elon Musk’s Feet’—Lara Trump’s Recent Remark Sparks Outrage

Lara Trump has been grabbing every opportunity and platform to defend her father, Donald Trump. The 42-year-old daughter of the president appears on a Fox special program called My View With Lara Trump, which airs every Saturday at a prime time slot. The agenda is to discuss political and social issues in depth but it ends up singing praises of the Trump administration. However, this doesn’t comes as a surprise, does it?

Recently, while chatting with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Lara went on to defend Trump and his ‘special employee’ Elon Musk. Addressing how people are trolling Musk and vandalizing Tesla vehicles, Lara Trump said, “They’re attacking his character, they’ve called him a Nazi, they’re going after his businesses, they’re vandalizing property. They’re doing any and everything they can to this man.”

“It’s really horrific to see because what does he want from all this! Much like Donald Trump. He didn’t need this job. He is not taking a salary. It’s actually laughable every time you hear these people on the left say ‘Elon is enriching himself and his friends’. This guy is losing money because of what he is doing but he understands the importance of this movement. We cannot continue, in perpetuity, spending the way we are,” Lara said in her rant.

She extended full support to what Musk has been doing under DOGE and stated and America “cannot survive as a country” if Musk doesn’t cuts down the current spending in the federal departments.

She then said on the national television—”People ought to be kissing the feet of Elon Musk and Donald Trump for being the two people to actually do this.”

Lara’s words on the television haven’t gone down well with people. A social media user wrote, “Felon Trump has been attacking people’s character, their physical differences, disabilities, etc. for years and years and years. But Lara only sees people attacking Nazi Elon’s character!?! Is she for real?? Both of these men are absurdly dishonest and lack empathy. These are facts, not an attack.”

An X user wrote, “Ew. No thanks, we aren’t into this stuff.” John Harwood, an ex-WSJ journalist called Lara Trump “deluded dope.”

A social media user said, “When you’re listening to Lara trump and you think what she says is relevant – you’re too far gone for any help.”

Prior to this, Lara made headlines when she said on Fox News that Donald Trump “doesn’t take any days off.” The conversation began when the show’s host asked Karoline Leavitt if she has taken a day off lately. The White House Press Secretary chuckled and said, “I haven’t had a day off in probably a year since we were on the campaign trail.”

The host interrupted and said that she took a day off to give birth and then she was back to work the next day. Lara then added, “We all take notes from president Trump. You and I both know. He does not take any days off, so nobody takes any days off.”

Fans were quick to remind them of Trump’s weekends on golf course. An X user said, “Doesn’t he go golfing every weekend in the taxpayers dime which goes in his pocket since he golfs at his own clubs.”

“Lyin’Lara … how many days has the Criminal Traitor spent on the golf course and how many millions did it cost the taxpayers?” reads another tweet.