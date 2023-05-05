Amber Heard 'Quietly Quits' Hollywood and Moves to Spain With Her Two-Year-Old Daughter

Amber Heard has bid adieu to the glitzy world of Hollywood and moved to Madrid, Spain, along with her daughter Oonagh Paige. “I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh,” the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff has claimed in an article published on Thursday. According to the journalist, a friend of the Aquaman actress has revealed, “She’s bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise.” Heard's close friend also told the news outlet that the 37-year-old actress may one day return to the entertainment industry. “I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project,” the friend explained.

It was earlier reported by Dirt that the Drive Angry actress sold her home in Yucca Valley, California, in July last year for $1.1 million almost double the estimated $570,000 Heard paid for the Mojave Desert estate in 2019. In October, Heard was spotted on a beach in Majorca, with now ex-girlfriend Eve Barlow. She was rumoured to be living in a rented house on the island.

Heard is said to have split from her girlfriend Barlow in December, and the British journalist posted an essay on Substack, saying that she was "searching for optimism at the end of a life-altering year." She added, "Today I was reminded of a beautiful passage from a Khalil Gibran poem about why strength has to be renourished and revitalized in ourselves, often alone." As of now, Heard has moved permanently to a new home outside Madrid with her two-year-old daughter, Oonagh.

However, Heard will be seen as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is due to release in December. She has also filmed the supernatural thriller In the Fire last year. Heard's silent move to Spain comes nearly a year after she lost the defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. Depp had sued Heard for $50 million in 2019, claiming the Zombieland actress had "lied about him abusing her only to obtain more money in their divorce settlement."

One year later, Heard countersued him for $100 million. The trial came to an end in June 2022 with the court ordering Heard to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages plus $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming Depp in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote, according to the New York Post. Heard later requested the judge to toss the jury’s verdict and process a retrial, claiming that the judgment "wasn’t supported by evidence." Depp has reportedly since been spending a quiet life in the English countryside.