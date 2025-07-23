Amber Heard and Elon Musk’s ‘Toxic Romance’ Exposed in New Explosive Book—Tesla Owner Reportedly Installed Cameras At Her House

A new tell-all book, Hollywood Vampires: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and the Celebrity Exploitation Machine, has made some bombshell claims about Elon Musk and the Aquaman star’s romance. Following her 2017 divorce from Depp, Heard, 39, began dating the Tesla owner. According to the new claims, the actress left Musk “hurt and depressed,” as their romance turned really toxic due to jealousy, infighting, and dramatic accusations.

The whirlwind romance was supposed to be a distraction for the tech tycoon, perhaps for the first time in his life. According to the book, his infatuation with Amber Heard turned out to be an issue for executives at Tesla and SpaceX.

Even Elon, who has at least 14 children with four women, described the relationship as “brutal,” calling it the most agonizing of all the romances he has had so far.

“There was a blatant disregard for the fact he had tens of thousands of employees and he had responsibilities. She did more to slow the advancement of electric cars than the CEO of Exxon Mobil,” an insider commented on Amber’s hold over the businessman.

Although their relationship didn’t last long, the 2018 breakup gravely affected Elon Musk. He confessed that he was “really in love” at that time, and that’s why the separation “hurt bad.”

“Most of Musk’s relationships involve psychological turmoil. The most agonizing of them all was with Amber Heard, who drew him into the dark vortex that lasted more than a year and produced deep-seated pain that lingers to this day”. “It was brutal, he says”. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/isHjemhQ8i — ₭⊙ᴺ ᵠᵁᴱˢᴼ҉ (@Saqib_hmed) September 12, 2023

At that time, he revealed, “I’ve been in severe emotional pain for the last few weeks. Severe. It took every ounce of will to be able to do the Model 3 event and not look like the most depressed guy around.”

Musk added, “For most of that day, I was morbid. And then I had to psych myself up: drink a couple of Red Bulls, hang out with positive people, and then tell myself, ‘I have all these people depending on me. All right, do it.'”

The pair broke up just a few months after their Australia trip, when they publicly announced their relationship. Despite the duration being so short, they had an eventful time, mostly filled with toxicity. According to RadarOnline.com, one of Heard’s friends revealed that Elon was possessive, jealous, and crazy about her to an extent where he allegedly bugged her car, and even placed cameras around her home.

Amber Heard’s mother claimed that Elon Musk gifted Amber Heard a bugged Tesla. And that he was very controlling. And said Johnny was an angel compared to him. pic.twitter.com/1nINL5ofS7 — M (@mimasdiaries) April 23, 2022

However, Kimbal, Musk’s brother, blamed the actress instead. During a trip to Rio de Janeiro in December 2017, the pair got into a crazy fight, one which would ultimately end their relationship for good. After the fight, Amber allegedly locked herself inside the hotel room and claimed that Musk had taken her passport.

“She really is a very good actress, so she will say things that you’re like ‘Wow, maybe she’s telling you the truth,’ but she isn’t,” Kimbal said, recalling the fight Musk and Heard had.

Following the breakup, Amber Heard reportedly texted her agent, Christian Carino, “Dealing with breakup. I hate when things go public. See, I’m so sad.” Carino instead questioned her why she was sad as she was apparently “just filling space” and was not actually in love with Musk.