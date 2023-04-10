Amanda Bynes 'Not Ready' to Leave Mental Hospital After She Was Found Roaming LA Streets Naked

Amanda Bynes has been receiving psychiatric treatment for the past three weeks. The She's the Man actress was placed on a psychiatric hold last month after she was seen wandering the streets of Los Angeles without any clothes on, in a manic state. As reported by Page Six, she flagged down a car and informed the driver that she was having an episode of psychosis.

“She’s not being forced to stay at the facility but doesn’t quite feel ready to leave yet,” a source briefed TMZ about her present condition. “When she is, though, she’ll enroll in an outpatient mental health treatment program,” the report added. “Amanda has worked with the medical staff to ensure she’s supported when she gets out, and an outpatient program will keep her on track.”

“Those around her are already formulating a plan to make sure she stays on the right path,” the report read. Bynes is no longer under a conservatorship which apparently ended in 2022, and after 9 years, she can now make her own medical decisions. She has been working with the medical staff to ensure she's supported when she gets out, and it is hoped that an outpatient program along with meeting dedicated doctors and specialists would benefit her. Her parents will be “supporting her in any way they can." However, she reportedly doesn’t "quite feel ready to leave yet." Bynes’ 5150 hold was extended an additional week as she was “seriously focusing on getting better.”

amanda bynes demonstrated a really impressive level of self awareness and commitment to her mental health. she's clearly been doing the work - she understands her illness, checks in with herself, and probably had a plan for how to seek help once she recognized signs of psychosis — Erika Hersteria Heidewald (@erikaheidewald) March 20, 2023

The Easy A star, who was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder, was living on the streets for days before she called the police on herself upon suffering a mental breakdown. Reports explained that Bynes was seen walking near downtown Los Angeles in March without any clothes. She then waved a car down, telling the driver she was experiencing a psychotic episode. Amanda herself then dialed 911 for help. She was then taken to a nearby police station, where a mental health team determined she needed to be placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Fortunately for Bynes, she did not appear hurt during the ordeal, though things could've been much worse given the area where she was found.

It has been almost one year since Amanda's 9-year conservatorship was officially terminated. Amanda's mother had been her conservator starting back in 2013 when it was clear she was having issues with her mental health. Bynes was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, after a series of bizarre incidents including one where she set her neighbor's driveway on fire, almost engulfing her dog in flames. She was then sent to a psychiatric ward for treatment. Meanwhile, Bynes’ ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, claimed that she had been “off her meds” prior to the psychiatric episode which led her to be put on a 5150 psychiatric hold.